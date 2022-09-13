Michael Hsu on the Advantages of Getting Your Private Pilots License

After many hours in the air and hours of aviation studies, Michael Hsu earned his Private Pilot License in 2008. He followed that up with more aviation studies and received his instrument rating in 2010. He was excited to get his instrument rating because this knowledge would allow for more precise flying techniques that would consider environmental changes like airspeed and altitude, along with the pilot’s power, pitch, and heading.

Aside from the thrill of being a private pilot, Michael Hsu has gained many advantages since getting his private pilot’s license. And while making lots of money like commercial pilots is not one of those advantages, the following three benefits will last a lifetime.

You Belong to a Network of Aviation Enthusiasts

The students you met in flight class, your instructors, the groundskeepers at the small airports, and so many more exciting people you will encounter as you learn to fly a private plane, Michael Hsu says. Then there are the social networks you meet online and spend hours sharing successes and failures. Belonging to this elite group will allow you to gain lifelong friends and experience adventures you never dreamed of.

Flying is One of the Best Ways to Relax

Some say it is the air pressure, while others say it is a different kind of light in the upper atmosphere that makes you so relaxed. While many would agree that it is the quietness of earth and the simple hum of your plane’s engine that causes an amazingly high level of relaxation, almost to the point of wanting to fall asleep. Michael Hsu agrees that taking flight in perfect weather is relaxing, but at the same time, it is exciting and challenging.

You Can Fly to Remote Locations All in One Day

Your vacations will never be the same once you devise an itinerary that includes landing spots for your private plane. Vacation flying is one of the best side benefits of being a private pilot! Visit your favorite places, take a date on a night flight, fly to the coast and spend the weekend on white sand beaches, or take a few kids up into the air – just for fun. All these adventures await! It’s similar to owning a boat, but you get from one place to another much faster with an airplane.

Michael Hsu explains that when you get your private pilot’s license, you set yourself up for a future career as a commercial pilot or one of many other aviation careers. Aside from being a commercial pilot, you can become an aviation engineer, an airport operations executive, or work with your hands in aircraft manufacturing.

All these careers are high-paying and highly rewarding. So, while you’re having fun flying from one destination to the next as a private pilot, you can also set yourself up for a great career and high quality of life, says Michael Hsu.