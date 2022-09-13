A PRIMARY school teacher has been removed from the register after aggressively pulling a pupil out of his chair by his top.

Martin Failes’ actions during the incident at Drakies Primary School in Inverness, Highland in March 2014 caused the P7 pupil to feel distress.

The Scots teacher also acted in an aggressive manner when he grabbed and shouted at another pupil during a visit to Inverness Aquadome in January 2015.

Martin Failes was a primary school teacher who was struck off by the GTCS. Credit: Facebook

Failes was also found to have turned up for work on several occasions while smelling of alcohol between 2016 and 2018.

The General Teaching Council for Scotland yesterday released documents showing how he agreed to a removal with consent order earlier last month.

This means Failes will not have to face a full public hearing into the incidents where further details could come to light.

A signed document by Failes reads: “I admit the below allegations in full.

“On 26 March March 2014, while he was employed by Highland Council as a class teacher at Drakies Primary School, the teacher made physical contact with a P7 pupil (Pupil A) which was aggressive in that he pulled him out of his chair by his top, causing him distress.

“On 16 January 2015, while the teacher was employed by Highland Council as a class teacher at Drakies primary School, when at the Inverness Aquadome with pupils he shouted at Pupil B in an aggressive manner which caused him distress and grabbed [him] by the arm causing him distress.

The teacher would turn up for school smelling of alcohol. Credit: Twitter

“On 22 March 2016…attended for work smelling of alcohol.

“On 25 November 2016….attended for work smelling of alcohol.

“On 21 June 2018, attended work smelling of alcohol.

“And in light of the above it is alleged that the teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired.”

It continues: “I understand that my name will be removed from the GTCS Scotland register and that I will be prohibited from applying for restoration to the register for a period of two years from the date of my name being removed from the register.”