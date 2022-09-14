Waterjet Cutting in the Food Industry

Waterjet cutting in the food business is cutting food materials with a high-pressure water jet. It is a USDA-approved approach that outperforms other cutting procedures in terms of production and sanitation. The applications provide consistent benefits such as food portioning and precision cutting.

It is now easy to have a precise and flawless shape in meat, fish, poultry, pastry, and frozen meals. Currently, candy bars are being cut by ultrahigh-pressure water jets. Waterjet technology, according to Food Production Daily Magazine, is one of the world’s fastest-growing machine tool technologies due to its versatility.

Using pure water in waterjet cutting systems allows for faster cutting speeds. You can look for the best water jet cutter by Techni Waterjet in the food business for creating a bacteria-free hygienic environment for the cutting process approach.

Photo by José Ignacio Pompé on Unsplash

Water Jet Cutting’s Advantages in the Food Industry

Cut to any shape or size

High-pressure water coupled with abrasion is required to achieve a needle-sharp cutting stream. It may be cut in practically any form, size, and thickness in this manner. It also contains food items that had to be cut in little sizes and food items that had to be cut in huge proportions.

Aside from food, bonded laminated materials such as aluminum composite panels, rubber-lined wear plates, and waterjet cutting technology may cut any shape and size.

One of the most important reasons designers mentions the requirement for a waterjet is edge quality. Waterjet technology creates a smooth, burr-free edge.

The water jet’s edge quality is determined by its speed, high pressure, nozzle size, and abrasive flow rate. Waterjet, in most circumstances, eliminates the requirement for secondary finishing. As a result, time is saved, and efficiency improves.

Efficient and Cost-Effective Technology

Water jet cutting is a very efficient and cost-effective technology, which is one of its major advantages in the food business. So, no more exhaustion from spending a lot of money to chop food things. There is a one-of-a-kind gadget for food-cutting applications. Waterjet technology excels in cutting a variety of products.

Thick items, such as multi-layer materials, aluminum, composites, and hardened steels that are over 25 mm thick, can be easily cut at a lower cost. This low-cost technology is the ideal choice for items that require minimal distortion and no heat-affected zones.

Waterjet cutting technology is highly efficient and inexpensive. It is a method capable of producing exceptional edge quality. Look for waterjet cutting technology if the product requires little or no extra edge treatment.

Exact Cut-Outs and Minimal Kerfs

For precision cut-outs, the waterjet cutting technique is recommended. This extraordinary equipment has a cutting accuracy of 0.038 to 0.2mm. (Please keep in mind that machine accuracy varies.)

Waterjet technology is a cutting tool machine that is extremely adaptable. It is the primary reason it is employed in so many sectors around the world. Waterjet is the finest choice for elaborative and complicated designs on a portion of food, as well as applications requiring high tolerances.

Waterjet cutting technology currently allows for extremely thin kerfs. For common food-cutting applications, the breadth of “Cut” ranges from 0.004 inches to 0.009 inches.

When employing a waterjet machine, the minimal kerf that is similar in viscosity to ordinary human hair means no waste—whenever the application requires, it will deliver very intricate cutting.

An Environmentally Friendly System

Water jet cutting technology is environmentally friendly. The cut on the food item itself is made with water and garnet abrasive. It is safe for the environment and does not require any cooling oils or lubricants.

The substance being cut is reduced to tiny, dust-like bits because of the cut. It is the only other waste that needs to be disposed of, making it an environmentally friendly solution.

Because of its environmental credentials, water jet cutting is projected to grow in prominence as a cutting method.

Increased Product Control

The waterjet cutting sector is a new and increasing trend, particularly in the food industry. It appears to originate from three major sources.

More product control is required.

The ability to cut arbitrary shapes.

Cost savings.

A waterjet cutting nozzle can be attached to a servo drive. The nozzle is coupled to a vision system, which allows for more precise product cutting. With this waterjet equipment, food industry professionals can now cut food goods into random forms, which is a growing need. To project an efficient cutting pattern, the same vision and servo technology are used.

Waterjet cutting provides greater product control than blade cutting. It is also less expensive to clean because there is no physical blade change between items.

A Perfect Sanitary Process

The new normal with covid causes extreme sanitation and cleanliness. In a sanitary environment, confection items require 0% cross-contamination during the cutting systems.

Because this is a USDA-approved process, the advantages of water jet cutting in the food business are enormous. Other cutting procedures are preferable, but they are not considered the most sanitary.

Cutting and portioning food was one of the first waterjet applications. Today, our ultrahigh-pressure waterjets are used to cut meat, fish, sweet items, poultry, frozen foods, and even candy bars.

Waterjet cutting is a sanitary method because there will be no bacterial translocation. The food item is now bacteria-free after being touched and guided with baked food products.

Final Words

The importance of water jet cutting in the food business identified in this article is based on the technical aspects of the machine.

Water jet cutting in the food sector provides precise cut-outs, low kerfs, efficient and cost-effective technology, cut in any shape and size, improved product control, an environmentally neutral system, and an optimum sanitary procedure. The technique promises a bacteria-free, sanitary atmosphere.