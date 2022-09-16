What is the safest online meeting platform?

There are a number of ways to communicate within a business organization. Although, email and meetings are considered to be the most popular ones. However, nothing beats face-to-face meetings when it comes to business communications. As a matter of fact, statistics suggest that face-to-face meetings are 34 times more effective and successful than communicating over emails.

With hybrid workplaces being the hottest trend ever since the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, more and more businesses are making use of online meeting software to conduct remote video conferencing for better and easier communication. In today’s time you will find numerous software for online meetings.

If you are thinking of choosing an online meeting software for your business, then you need to know about the best platforms available in the market. If security is a key concern for you and you need the safest online meeting platform, then in the next part of this blog, you will find the ideal names for your needs. Before that, here are a few things you need to know.

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

Key Features Of A Secure Online Meeting Platform

What makes a great and highly online meeting software? Here are the things to look for:

Authentication protocols like single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Accessible Qualys SSL Labs report.

IDS/IPS for malware identification and data protection.

TLS 1.2 to enable end-to-end data encryption.

Data backups.

Data erasure.

Up-time guarantee.

Key Certifications To Look For In Such Online Meeting Software

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

SOC 2

ISO 27001 (Information Security Management)

The 3 Most Secure Online Meeting Software In 2022

Three is better than one, so we have compiled a list of three most secure and safest online meeting platforms available in the market right now.

Google Meet

Google Meet is a part of Google Workspace, and is one of the most reliable and secure online meeting platforms. While it may be suited for small meein-meetings, it also comes with a webinar chat panel that enables you to share links, and also gets a digital whiteboard.

Key security features:

MFA and SSO authentication

Two-step verification

Malware prevention

Data protection

SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certification

LiveStorm

This one is a highly secure and high-end online meeting software. This browser-based platform is very easy to use as well.

Key security features:

MFA and SSO authentication

IDS and IPS

Qualys SSL Labs report (A+ rating)

ISO 27001 certification

Microsoft Teams

This one is another very secure platform that comes with excellent data encryption features for secure online meetings. The platform also has a number of other features that makes it a really popular online meeting platform as well.

Key security features:

Third-party security certifications like ISO 27001

SSO authentication

Ending Note

This list will help you make the right choice based upon your needs. And with one of these online meeting platforms, you can efficiently communicate and collaborate within your business and ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. So, make a wise choice!