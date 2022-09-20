The deep-rooted relationship between bitcoin and blockchain

Complex interactions are simplified using this blockchain technology and can disrupt the way we conduct business today. Use platforms like Bit index Prime APP to utilize the best strategies and experience hassle-free trading. The below-mentioned portion will outline bitcoin and its deep-rooted relation to the blockchain.

We will look at the emergence of bitcoin and how it has evolved with innovations such as Ethereum and smart contracts. Lastly, we will discuss some ways that finance professionals can start integrating blockchain into their daily lives within their profession.

Photo by Launchpresso on Unsplash

Deep-rooted relation of bitcoin and blockchain:

Blockchain has evolved into its entity not just as the technology behind all cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin, among others but as a potential solution to numerous challenges people face while executing trades.

Bitcoin is the first blockchain application in this case. Blockchain technology was invented by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008 and was initially stated as a part of his publication named “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”. The concept of virtual money has been made possible through blockchain technology.

Why is blockchain necessary for the bitcoin ecosystem?

To understand the need for a decentralized digital ledger and how it relates to bitcoin, we will look at the simplest example of decentralized payments. A bank or financial institution provides individuals services like lending and deposits and retail payment options (like debit or credit cards).

However, this economic system is centralized and lacks transparency. That is why bitcoin was first designed as a decentralized currency that anyone can trade without banks or financial institutions involved in value transfers. One does not need any central entity to manage money, account numbers, or other personal information.

Instead, the entire blockchain network acts as one entity where more computers verify transactions than anyone else. The core idea behind bitcoin and blockchain is to have a peer-to-peer network where users can trade and communicate with each other without an intermediary involved in the process. In addition, as we mentioned above, data stored on the blockchain is resistant to modification, so there is no chance of unauthorized editing or deleting any data from it once it has been verified and accepted by the network.

In short, Bitcoin and blockchain are inseparably linked together. One currency gives you control over your finances through decentralization rather than allowing a third party to control them for you.

How does bitcoin work?

When sending bitcoins to someone, you need to have that person’s private key and public address, which can only be done when they send bitcoin to your wallet address. communicate with bitcoin wallets. The private keys act as unique codes and unlock your wallet, where you can transfer bitcoin from one account to another.

Uses of blockchain beyond bitcoin:

Although bitcoin was initially designed as a digital currency, blockchain has made its way into numerous industries, including finance, supply chain management, data storage, and more.

Supply chain management:

Blockchain technology can help with issues regarding transparency and traceability of products throughout the supply chain process. Unfortunately, many supply chains are not as transparent as they should be.

Problems involving counterfeit goods, labor rights violations, and other unethical practices along the supply chain are difficult to detect during audits or by third-party organizations involved in the audit process. However, the blockchain technology distributed ledger can record every single transaction, providing the sender and receiver with complete transparency regarding product supply.

Supply chain audit:

Instead of having a central authority or third-party performing audits for you, a blockchain can have a use case for this purpose. By keeping all records on the decentralized ledger, a supply chain audit can be performed by all the participants in the network.

Blockchain technology can identify product-related corruption from suppliers to customers and vice versa, which provides complete transparency regarding where products come from, who makes them, where they are stored, and who gets paid for their production. The audit also identifies illegal activities, issues involving labor rights violations, or product counterfeiting.

E-Voting:

To protect the privacy of voters and their votes, e-voting can be done through blockchain technology. Blockchain is basically a ledger that can make the voting process more secure, efficient, and transparent. As a result, elections officials and voters can use this technology to vote anytime without worrying about fraud, security, or results tampering. In an ideal setting, anyone using this system can verify votes via cryptographic proof that every vote was counted correctly, and no one could tamper with the data.