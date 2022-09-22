Scots business centre playing key role in sustaining enterprise in Fife

A SCOTS business centre has been praised for playing a significant role in generating and sustaining enterprise in Fife.

The Fife Renewables Innovation Centre (FRIC) is currently operating at over 80% occupancy, with 20 small businesses located in the business centre, owned and operated by Fife Council Economic Development.

Approximately 60 people, in sectors ranging from recruitment, renewables and professional services, to training, community, and mental health & wellbeing, located there.

Located at Ajax Way, Leven, FRIC offers approximately 2,000sq metres of space over two floors, including high quality conference facilities.

Accountant and recruitment consultant, Stewart Kirkwood, is a long term tenant who moved his business to FRIC just two weeks after it was opened.

Commenting on his experience of being based at FRIC, he said: “Prior to coming to FRIC, I was operating from a cabin in my garden.

“I have found that basing both my businesses here has been a terrific asset for me.

“The icing on the cake is that as a serviced office I am not exposed to increased energy bills, as all heat and light is included in my lease.”

Ann Marie Balcombe, FRIC Business Centre Manager said: “It’s fantastic to be hailed as a showcase for our sector.

“Moving somewhere collaborative where businesses can access high quality office space and network at the same time is really beneficial to them, especially in post covid business recovery.

“As the building has an underground heat source pump and solar panels, it is extremely energy efficient, which is helping keep energy costs down at the moment.”

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager for Fife Council Economic Development said: “We want to make Fife the very best place in which to do business.

“Fife Renewables Innovation Centre epitomises this ethos, offering a supportive and highly collaborative environment with flexible operating terms.

“As it approaches its tenth anniversary next April, there is no doubt that FRIC has played a significant role in generating and sustaining enterprise, particularly within the SME sector.”