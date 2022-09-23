As a lightweight and inexpensive sign material, corrugated plastic signs are useful for both long-term indoor and short-term outdoor applications.

Corrugated plastic sign can be made to order in a wide variety of thicknesses, shapes, colors, and finishes to meet your exact specifications, and they are also resistant to water.

To that end, we’ll go out of our way to assist you in making a sign that you’ll be pleased to put in your yard or at your place of business. That’s why you can make as many changes as you like. It’s all up to you, from the size of the print to how it’s installed. Your custom plastic sign can be printed single or double sided, and in sizes as large as 4′ x 8′. These portable signs can be used in a wide variety of settings, from celebrations to sales to political campaigns to political rallies.

Typical Uses for Corrugated Plastic Signs

. Message Boards

. Indicators of a Special Nature

. Outdoor advertisements

. Symbols of Politics

. Signs indicating both locations and information

. In-store promotional materials

. Promotional and temporary billboards

. Tradeshow

Tips for Making Eye-Catching Corrugated Plastic Signs

FASTSIGNS can help your corrugated signs perform better by doing the following:

. Add more color by using borders, stripes, and different fonts.

. Including a brand icon or logo

. Installation by means of frames, stakes, or an easel

. There are a few options for showcasing corrugated plastic signs:

. Suction cups that are freestanding (using a cardboard easel)

. been set up and/or framed

. Maintenance of Your Symbol

Corrugated plastic signs can easily warp or bend in the heat, so keep them out of the sun and away from hot vehicles.

You can then either upload your own artwork, start from scratch using one of our free templates, or have one of our in-house designers bring your vision to life.

Printing on corrugated plastic signs with vibrant colours is an easy and affordable way to get your message out there. If you need something that can withstand the elements for an extended period of time in the great outdoors, look no further than corrugated plastic.

Plastic Corrugated Signs

A coroplast panel is only 0.16 inches thick, so it’s perfect for making corrugated signs. Providing you keep up with routine maintenance, they can last for years despite being exposed to rain and snow.

Printing on corrugated plastic signs can be done both single- and double-sided. Double-sided printing that can either stand on its own or be hung will increase your message’s exposure from both sides. Signs made of Coroplast are just as easy to transport and transport as those made of PVC and weigh almost as little.

Coroplast Signs Are Used In Many Different Settings.

Similar to yard signs, promotional signs are a common way to spread the word about an event or product. With eye-catching visuals, they attract the attention of many people. They serve as an effective method of communicating information such as guidelines, opening hours, location details, etc.