The most underrated players for FIFA World Cup 2022

It’s no secret that the FIFA World Cup 2022 Soccer event is global biggest and most prestigious tournament. Held every four years, nations from all over the world compete for the title of World Champion. This year’s cup preparations are already underway, with 32 teams vying for a chance to take the coveted trophy.

As always, some players have received far less attention than they deserve. These underrated players may not be household names like Messi or Ronaldo, but they could greatly impact this year’s tournament. Here are five of the most underrated players heading into FIFA World Cup 2022:

1. Neymar (Brazil)

Neymar is often overshadowed by fellow Brazilian star Ronaldo. However, he is an immensely talented player in his own right. A skilled dribbler and goalscorer, Neymar has the potential to lead Brazil to victory in this year’s World Cup.

2. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in the world. He’s recently scored some crucial goals for England, including a last-minute winner against Tunisia in the 2018 World Cup. Kane will be looking to lead England to glory once again in 2022.

3.Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Paulo Dybala is a world-class striker who plays for Juventus in Italy. He’s known for his clinical finishing and ability to score from a long range. With Lionel Messi leading the line for Argentina, Dybala could be the difference-maker in this year’s tournament.

4.Samuel Umtiti (France)

Samuel Umtiti is a renowned defender from Barcelona, Spain. He helped France achieve victory in the 2018 World Cup and will aim to do so again in 2022.