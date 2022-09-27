Crisp maker bags major popcorn firm as it ramps up growth

Snack firm secures 60 jobs at large South Yorkshire facility

A POPULAR snacking business has completed the acquisition of one of the UK’s largest independent popcorn producers as it looks to expand its snacking range.



Taylors Snacks Ltd, best known for its soon-to-be rebranded Mackie’s potato crisps, has purchased the business and assets of South Yorkshire Foods, a Sheffield-based popcorn manufacturer and supplier that produces 12 tonnes of popcorn per day.



The move secures 60 jobs – taking the Perthshire-based firm’s headcount to over 120 – and forms part of a UK-wide acquisitive and organic growth strategy. It also brings the production of its popcorn range in-house.



Taylors Snacks Ltd was previously known as Mackie’s at Taypack, a joint venture between the Taylor family and leading ice cream producer Mackie’s of Scotland founded in 2009.

The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the snacking business earlier in the year and will move all produce over to new Taylor Snacks branding from summer 2023.



James Taylor, Managing Director of Taylors Snacks Ltd, said: “The addition of the popcorn

manufacturing business makes for a really exciting time to be at Taylors. South Yorkshire Foods produces a high-quality product packed with flavour, something we pride ourselves on at Taylors Snacks.



“The new business move will not only add an array of dedicated, talented staff, it will also add to our ever extending range of products. It made sense right away.”



Taylors’ popcorn will be produced at South Yorkshire Foods’ existing factory, which uses traditional means of cooking popcorn in large kettles.



The acquisition will also see Taylors Snacks takeover the production and distribution of South Yorkshire Foods’ renowned ‘Big Night In’ range, a popular popcorn brand listed in the likes of ASDA, Iceland and B&M to name a few.



The Yorkshire firm currently produce 120,000 bags of 100g popcorn every day from its Sheffield factory, which has been earmarked by Taylors as an ideal location for delivering light and bulky goods to hungry consumers across the UK.



James added: “It’s another milestone of growth for us at Taylors Snacks, expanding the business in multiple ways is top of our agenda and we’re glad to be making positive steps towards that. We’re looking forward to welcoming the new staff into what is an incredible team here at Taylors Snacks.

“By working hard to create a product that customers around the country love, we’re certain that the purchase of South Yorkshire Foods will be a huge success, adding value and quality to our already much-loved snack range.”



Produced nearby the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks Ltd is a leading Scottish crisp brand with a dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.



In the process of transitioning to a Taylors brand, its existing, award-winning crisps are still to be produced in Perthshire under the new Taylors Snacks branding – which is set to hit shelves in 2023.