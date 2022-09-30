In social media, like TikTok, it is very important to keep up with the trend. For example, a lot of people are doing silhouette challenge videos https://vjump.com/silhouette-challenge-edit-tiktok, because it is a very popular thing right now. Everybody wants to see how a different person will do it. But considering how everything can change at the moment and it is really hard to keep up with the pace, users of this social network should know not only how to use the TikTok video editor, but also what are the current trends.

Top TikTok Trends of 2022

If the user has already found the VJump TikTok editing app and wonders what is currently trending, this is the list that will really help not to waste time and immediately create very popular content:

It’s Corn!;

Help Me;

Mouse Moment;

I’m Gonna Take My Time;

Bound to Falling in Love.

These trends can help in gathering the audience of users. There is no need to spend a lot of time searching for the trend in the app, as it is possible to just follow one of the mentioned trends. They provide the best opportunity to boost the views easily.

How does it work?

The formula of trends is pretty simple — they allow videos to become the recommendation for a certain group of users. There is even a separate tab of the application called FYP. It allows people to easily find what content is popular at this moment. But in order to create creative videos, it is very important to be able to edit TikTok videos fast and efficiently and in this case, the only tool that the user will need is VJump. This application in particular has all the necessary tools for beautiful creations. It is possible to find just enough effects and filters to make the video look stunning.

The Installation of the app

In order to install the best TikTok editing app, users just need to visit the official website of the VJump company and click on the link that will redirect to App Store on iOS or to Google Play Market on Android. No matter what gadget the content creator is using, it is easy to find different effects that are going to be handy for video editing while on a smartphone or tablet. The main idea of third-party software is to simplify the process of enhancing the quality of the video.

It is very easy to make an edit, as the user will only need to download the app, open it and upload the video to work with. Once it will be uploaded, it is possible to add desired effects, filters, transitions, or anything else that is going to help with making a video look similar to other videos from the same challenge category. Thanks to the beautiful user interface of the app it will take only a couple of minutes to create a good, trending video.