How to choose the best materials for your home renovation

If you are planning to renovate the spaces of your home, it is important to do some thinking and choose the best materials before making any decision.

Any interior design project in your home can be exciting, but it also involves a series of questions that can only be answered by experts.

In any case, it is essential to know exactly what you are looking for and to work with quality brands. For example, L’Antic Colonial is a brand that specializes in high quality natural materials, ideal for homes or businesses. They currently have very interesting new products in natural stone and wood, mosaics, laminates and bathrooms, among others.

Photo by immo RENOVATION on Unsplash

Tips for choosing the best materials to furnish your home

1. Be aware of the wide variety

There are many types of materials that you can use to furnish your home, such as wood, plaster, stone, marble, wallpaper, textile tapestry, ceramic tiles, pastes, tiles, and many more.

In addition, each material can be available in different colors and textures, so you can get even more diverse results.

Our first tip is to be aware that there is a lot of variety and that it is not productive to stick with the first option you find. It is advisable to research the market to find the type of materials that really suit our tastes and needs.

2. Style: your priority

Even if you have a clear idea of what you want, it is important to count on references. Thanks to the Internet and social networks, it is easier to find rooms with a similar style to yours with just a simple search. For example, you could use Pinterest to find ideas.

You might find a style to build on, or an image where the dimensions of the room match your own.

Spend as much time as you need researching, as it will help you save time going forward.

3. Set budgets

Another key tip when choosing the best materials for your home is to create budgets. This way you will have a forecast and avoid overspending.

The smartest thing to do is to make a list detailing the things you want to change and the work to be done to achieve these results. When you have the list, analyze your priorities to determine where you should start, what you need to buy and what portion of the list you can fulfill without having budget problems (if it is only a part or all of it).

As in the previous points, it is also advisable to establish what is really a priority.

4. Contact different suppliers to find out their rates

You only need to do a simple search on home materials to find a wide list of suppliers you can count on. One of the filters you can apply is the style you are looking for, but even so, the possibilities will seem almost limitless.

It is worth contacting different suppliers to evaluate various alternatives and budgets. You may have a certain product in mind and suppliers may be able to offer you some similar ones, both in appearance and in terms of time.

The more possibilities you have, the more perspective you will have when making your decision.

5. It’s not just looks that count

One of the challenges we face in home decorating is not to focus solely on appearances.

Think about what the space is being used for, who will be living in it and what the conditions are. All of this is important to make sure you choose the right material.

For example, imagine you have found some ceramic tiles that are very elegant, but they are somewhat slippery when they come in contact with water. For this reason, they are not a good choice for flooring.

6. Consider the workmanship

One of the most common mistakes when putting together an estimate for any home work is not including the price of labor in the estimate. After we have found the material with the perfect finish, we can get our hands on our heads as soon as we know how much the installation costs.

Have it all covered, and you will avoid that your expenses can get out of control.

7. Care and maintenance

In addition to all of the above, you should also take into consideration the maintenance and care required for each type of floor. This way, you will have a better idea on what you are dealing with.

Keep these criteria in mind, and you will be able to choose the best materials to equip your home.