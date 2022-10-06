6 Signs Your Skin is Ageing We Bet You Didn’t know

When you’re young, it seems like your skin will stay forever.

But as you get older, you start to notice things changing—and not for the better. Wrinkles start to appear, and your skin just doesn’t look or feel as healthy as it used to.

It’s a fact of life: ageing happens to everyone. But there are some things you can do to slow down the process. With a few small changes in your routine, you can keep those wrinkles at bay, reduce the appearance of fine lines and crow’s feet, and even boost your skin’s elasticity so that it bounces back into place more easily when it’s stretched too far. But to improve your routine and keep your skin healthy, you must know about the signs of ageing and what to do about them. Read on to know more.

You See More Wrinkles

As you age, your skin’s collagen and elastin production slow down. This makes your skin less firm and more prone to sagging and wrinkling. You might notice that the wrinkles you see in the mirror become deeper and more pronounced over time. If you want to keep those wrinkles at bay, retinoids or peptides can be effective products to use (talk to your dermatologist first).

Your Skin is Dryer Than Usual

Our skin produces less oil as we age, which can lead to dryness, flakiness, and a dull complexion. If you notice that your skin is drier than usual, start using a hydrating cleanser and moisturiser to help combat the dryness. You might also want to consider using a serum or face oil to help keep your skin hydrated from within.

You Have More Sun Damage Than You Used To

If you’ve spent much time in the sun without adequate protection, you will likely see more brown spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. To combat this, start using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 every day, even if you don’t plan on spending much time outdoors.

Your Skin Looks and Feels Less Supple

When the skin is properly hydrated, it’s supple and elastic. You should be able to pinch a small amount of skin on your face and release it without any lingering indentation. If you notice that your skin feels dry, tight, or less plump than usual, those are all signs that you could use more water.

You’ve Got More Fine Lines and Crow’s Feet

Fine lines and crow’s feet are other common signs of ageing skin. These usually appear first around the eyes, where the skin is thinner and more delicate. You’ll want to use a moisturiser with SPF daily to get around this problem. This can help prevent fine lines and crow’s feet from forming in the first place. If you’re concerned about the signs of ageing skin, you can also consider Ellanse filler – a non-invasive treatment by an aesthetic doctor.

Your Skin Has Lost Some of Its Glow

If you notice that your skin looks dull and tired, it could be a sign that it’s not getting enough exfoliation. As we age, our skin cells turnover more slowly, leading to a buildup of dead skin cells on the surface. This can make your complexion look lacklustre.

Consider using an exfoliating scrub or mask a few times a week. This will help to slough off dead skin cells and reveal healthy, glowing skin underneath.

Final Word

Ageing is a natural process that happens to everyone. But there are some things you can do to slow down the ageing process and keep your skin looking its best. Be sure to watch for the signs of ageing skin, and take the steps mentioned above to combat them. Good luck!