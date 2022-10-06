6 Ways to Track Your Business Growth We Bet You Didn’t Know

The last thing you want as a business owner is not tracking your business growth. This leads to assumptions and inaccurate strategies, which are never good. On the other hand, using embedded analytics for SaaS and other websites allows you to track your business growth and make data-driven decisions that will help you grow your business.

It’s important to track metrics important to your business, like revenue, generated leads, and new signups. You can also use the data collected to make improvements based on what works well and what doesn’t work at all. But how do you track your business growth? These six ways can be great options.

Track Your Website’s Analytics

Any business with a website should be monitoring its site’s analytics. This is one of the easiest and most important ways to track your business growth. Your website’s analytics can give you insights into how many people are visiting your site, where they’re coming from, what pages they’re looking at, how long they’re staying on your site, and what actions they’re taking.

This information is valuable for understanding your business’s growth and where you need to improve. That said, knowing where to start with website analytics can be difficult. Consider starting with Google Analytics.

Use Social Media Analytics

Social media is a powerful tool for businesses of all sizes. Not only does it allow you to connect with your target audience, but it also provides valuable insights into how your business is performing.

Most social media platforms have built-in analytics that shows how many people are talking about your brand, how many new followers you’re getting, what posts are being shared and more. This information can be extremely helpful in understanding what’s working well and where you need to adjust your strategy.

Monitor Your Online Reviews

Platforms like Google My Business, Yelp, and Facebook all allow customers to leave reviews for businesses. These reviews can be valuable, giving you insights into what customers think of your business.

Positive reviews can help attract new customers, while negative reviews can give you an idea of what areas need improvement. Either way, monitoring your online reviews is a great way to track your business growth.

Track Your Sales

One of the most important things to track for business growth is sales. After all, without sales, there would be no business. There are several ways to track sales, including using a customer relationship management (CRM) system or simply tracking it manually.

Whichever method you choose, be sure to track how many sales you’re making, what products or services are selling the most, and where your sales are coming from. You can use this information to scale your business in multiple avenues – online and offline.

Analyze Your Marketing Efforts

Marketing is a crucial part of any business, so it’s important to track your marketing efforts’ effectiveness. One of the best is to use marketing analytics. It allows you to see how many people are clicking on your ads, what type of ads are performing the best, how much traffic your website is getting from your marketing campaigns, and more. This information can help you understand what’s working well and where you need to make changes.

Keep an Eye on Your Competition

See what they’re doing well and where they’re falling short. This can give you ideas for how to improve your own business. You can use tools like Google Alerts and social media monitoring to track your competition and see what they’re up to.

Final Word

Tracking business growth is important for any business owner. By understanding what’s working well and where there’s room for improvement, you can make the necessary changes to help your business grow. We are sure the above tips were helpful.