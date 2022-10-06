A BRAVE mum-of-two has tragically passed away just months after finding out she had lung cancer.

Vickie Cooney died at her home in Kinloss, Moray on Wednesday September 21, aged just 43.

The NHS admin assistant had been experiencing a bad cough and tiredness in June but thought her symptoms were down to long Covid.

Vickie was the life and soul of the party according to friends. Credit: Facebook

However, a scan weeks later showed that Vickie had terminal lung cancer, with doctors giving her just days to live at the beginning of August.

The brave Scot lived long enough to fulfil her wish of seeing her two sons, Harrison, 6, and Seth, 3, start school and nursery.

Tributes have been paid by loved ones on social media to the much-loved wife of Paul who was known as the “life and soul of the party”.

Claire Brenton said: “RIP Vickie you fought the dreaded ‘C’ til the very end with your fighting spirit, amazing sense of humour and many sweary words.

“You were thrown a massive curveball when given only days to live but you seriously kicked ass and made the most of these last seven weeks.

“I will keep the promise I made to you to prod Paul every now and again to tell him to ask for help.

“The courage and strength you’ve shown over these last few months has been mind blowing. So much can be learnt from your positivity & outlook on life.

“It’s just awful that it takes something like this to make us realise how important life is and to be thankful for what we have. Sleep tight beautiful lady.”

Amy Lovelys said: “Lying here wide awake, thinking of you and your gorgeous little family I can’t find the words to explain how sorry I am that this had to happen to somebody like you.

“I want my girls to grow up and be a Vickie. Unapologetically themselves. Loud, kind, beautiful and so f***ing brave.

“I wish for one last hug, one last laugh, one last gossip but I’ll just treasure our last ‘see you soon’ forever. Thank you for coming into my life. I’m really going to miss you. Lots of love. See you soon.”

Jennifer Smith said: “A beautiful lady who was a force to be reckoned with, that’s for sure . We could all take something from her outlook on life and how she tackled the heartbreaking situation she faced.

“Taken far too soon, shine on lovely lady and be the brightest star in the sky . Sending love to your nearest and dearest, Paul and your two gorgeous boys.”

Lisa Mackenzie said: “She sounded like a lovely person, I have seen a few posts on my feed about her passing. She will be a huge loss to all that knew her.”

Sarah Blackwood said: “Absolutely heartbreaking, my thoughts go out to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

Tom Ross & Sons Funeral Directors announced Vickie’s death last week.

They said: “Sadly, at her home, on Wednesday, 21st September 2022, Victoria Louise Cooney (Vickie) of Burnside, Kinloss, aged 43 years, beloved wife of Paul, a proud and adored mother of Harrison and Seth, a much loved daughter of Debbie, a dear sister and a sadly missed relative and friend to many.

“A celebration of Vickie’s life will take place at Tom Ross & Sons’ Chapel, Orchard Road, Forres on Friday, 7th October at 11.00am. All friends respectfully invited.”

Sharon and Vickie became good friends and ran a baby group together. Credit: Sharon Brotherton

Vickie’s friend, Sharon Brotherton, 32, set up a GoFundMe page in August to help Vickie’s husband Paul, 36, with any future costs.

Speaking at the time, Sharon said: “It started two months ago when Vickie felt as though she had long Covid after testing positive for Covid in June.

“She went to the doctors but they referred her for a scan and through that Vickie was told that she had lung cancer which she had radiotherapy on but it had spread to her brain and it was an aggressive form of cancer.

“The CAT scan showed that the cancer had spread all over and that treatment would not be a suitable option.

“Vickie is the life and soul of the party, we became very close over lockdown and our families just grew to be friends.

“We were both pregnant at the same time with our children in 2018 and we set up and ran a baby group together.

“Her family have all come up to say goodbye because that is what Vickie is like, she doesn’t want people to mourn her.”

To donate, please visit: https://gofund.me/ed32dc3e