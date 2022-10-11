CBD E-liquid, What is it and what does it do?

What is CBD E liquid?

CBD E liquid is a type of vaping liquid that contains CBD instead of nicotine. CBD is short for cannabidiol, a compound found in hemp plants and cannabis plants. CBD E liquids are made by extracting CBD from cannabis plants and then adding it to a carrier liquid. Carrier liquids are typically made from propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin.

Vaping CBD E liquids offer an alternative to smoking nicotine and can be great if you want to quit smoking. Some people use E liquid to relieve anxiety, while others use it to improve sleep or relieve pain.

CBD E liquids are available in a variety of flavours and strengths. They can be used with any type of vaporizer device.

Photo by E-Liquids UK on Unsplash

CBD vaping Fun Fact

Inhaled CBD is up to 5 times more readily available than ingesting regular CBD oil. CBD vape juice is defiantly the best way to get bang for your buck. CBD vape E liquid is legal in the UK, it is made from a high-quality CBD distillate extract it does contain other cannabinoids but will only contain trace amounts of THC.

How to Use CBD E liquids

CBD E liquids can be used in any type of vaporizer device. The most common way to use them is to fill the tank of your vaporizer with the desired amount of CBD E-liquid and then vape as you normally would. You can also add CBD E liquids to your favourite e-juice flavours.

The strength of CBD E liquids can vary widely. Most products will list the amount of CBD in milligrams (mg) on the label. For example, a bottle of 2000mg CBD E liquid contains 2 grams (g) of pure CBD.

The higher the mg amount, the stronger the product will be. There is no “right” or “wrong” strength – it all depends on your individual needs and preferences.

CBD oils and tinctures are other popular ways to consume CBD. These products are typically taken sublingually (under the tongue). This method allows for quick absorption into the bloodstream but it may not be as convenient as using a vape pen.

Are There Any Side Effects?

CBD is generally well tolerated with few reported side effects. The most common side effects include drowsiness, dry mouth, and lightheadedness. More serious side effects are rare but may include liver damage, interaction with other medications, and diarrhoea. If you experience any negative side effects after using a CBD product, stop using it immediately and consult your doctor.

Before trying any new supplement – especially one as potent as CBD – it’s important to check with your doctor first, especially if you take other medications.

Conclusion:

CBD E liquids offer a convenient way to get your daily dose of cannabidiol (CBD). They’re available in various flavours and strengths and can be used with any type of vaporizer device. While more research is needed to confirm all of their potential health benefits, many people use CBD E liquids to relieve anxiety or pain or improve sleep. If you’re considering trying a CBD product, be sure to talk with your doctor first.