As a general contractor, Damon Sabatini sees the trends in home remodeling. He witnesses what people desire most when upgrading their homes for their preferences or planning to sell in the near future. Kitchens are a popular home remodeling project for several reasons.

Is a Useful Upgrade

This makes sense when a person thinks about it. A kitchen is a place a family or even an individual spends a great deal of time.

It’s the place where people create meals. They might take their child to help them learn to cook. During the holidays, it may become a gathering place for families.

Therefore, a kitchen is an excellent location to make a few upgrades, whether adding a kitchen island, replacing the cabinets, or updating the sink and fixtures. Homeowners are creating a home they desire that’s functional.

Adding extra cabinets can provide more space for storage, ultimately allowing the owner to have a more organized kitchen.

Photo by Milivoj Kuhar on Unsplash

Adds Value to a Home

If a homeowner is looking to enhance the value of their home, a kitchen is an excellent way to go about it. On average, when homeowners make a kitchen upgrade, they reap the reward of a return of around 52 percent. Bear in mind that the exact figure will depend on the type of update the owner makes.

For instance, small upgrades, such as purchasing new cabinets, see a higher return, while a complete remodel will have a lower return. That’s because the complete remodel costs more money, and the small upgrades are less costly.

Makes a Home Easier to Sell

Damon Sabatini wants readers to know that a kitchen remodels a home easier to sell. The kitchen is not only a focal point in a home but also a place people spend a great deal of time. Therefore, they want a kitchen they can feel comfortable and content.

One way to achieve that homey feel a person desires in a kitchen is to make a few changes. A potential homebuyer will concentrate on what the kitchen looks like when touring a home. Bedrooms are much easier to achieve the look a new owner desires, so it makes sense that they concentrate on the kitchen, which is more difficult to change.

Create a Space to Suit the Homeowner’s Needs

When someone purchases a home, that previous family tailored it to their needs. This means that the house may not suit the new homeowner. Damon Sabatini says that a home upgrade can help make a kitchen a place that works for the current family.

For instance, let’s say the kitchen has space and a dining room beside it. Well, if the family would like somewhere to sit to enjoy coffee or have a quick breakfast, using the formal dining room isn’t practice. Installing a breakfast bar would create a kitchen that better meets the family’s needs.

Damon Sabatini’s Commit to You

Damon Sabatini can help you create a kitchen space that enhances the appeal of your home and its value. Through a comprehensive discussion, he and his team can create a space perfect for your family.