Extinct Places In Europe You Should Visit | Travel Guide

While a trip to Europe is one of the top holiday destinations, people tend to go for the most popular tourist sites and ignore the less-known, older, or maybe even endangered places, which are just as significant. Indeed, there are many places that are a must-see before they are gone forever. So, let’s help you include them in your itinerary. First, check out our list of the top extinct places in Europe you should visit!

Bordeaux Wineries

Visiting the lovely and impressive Bordeaux is usually a part of any France tours, and yet, you should make haste if you wish to explore it while you can!

According to scientists, due to climate change, Bordeaux Wineries has suffered tremendously. An increase of hot days during the flowering season makes the gripes ripe a lot faster than it should, and it only progresses. So, in 30 years or so, it is entirely possible that the famous wineries in Bordeaux will only be able to produce one-third of what they are doing now!

So, you must visit as soon as you can! While you still have a couple of decades, probably, do not procrastinate – wine awaits!

White Cliffs of Dover

Probably the top destination in Kent, England, the White Cliffs of Dover is an impressive scenery of iconic rock formation facing the Strait of Dover and France. However, as majestic as they are, you better go visit them now rather than later.

And yes, the reason is, once again, climate change. The rapid changes in our atmosphere and, thus, the climate overall result in the White Cliffs of Dover eroding a lot quicker than they should. Unnaturally, even! So, it is only a matter of time before the cliffs will cease to exist.

It has also caused an unusual number of severe storms that are damaging the cliffs’ surface, only further hastening its extinction.

Zahara de la Sierra

Settled on the Andalusian hills in the province of Cadiz, the charming town of Zahara de la Sierra is famous for its wide flora and fauna, olive groves, and picturesque houses. It is a lovely holiday location for everyone wishing to see the more authentic side of Spain, and yet, nobody is sure for how long.

While the town itself will not perish anytime soon, the weather changes heavily influence the famous greenery people adore so much. While it was declared the Village of Historical and Artistical Importance, Zahara de la Sierra’s natural side is in real danger of becoming extinct.

That is why you should include it in your Eurotrip, or even if you are only visiting Spain. While humanity is quite weak in fighting nature, we can appreciate what is around us while we are still able!

Venice Canals

It is heartbreaking to put Venice on this list, and yet, the danger is quite real. What was once, and still is, one of the top holiday destinations full of impressive sights, historical sites, and unique entertainment, Venice is well on its way to disappearing.

It has been public knowledge for many years now that Venice is slowly sinking, and the beloved historical buildings and famous attractions are slowly retreating to nearby waters. Of course, the process is relatively slow, but there have already been major floodings that served as a strong reality check. The scientists are not that hopeful regarding Venice, and it is a real possibility that the city will be no more in only a few decades.

There is also the question of population. Due to, apparently, poor living conditions, a crazy amount of residents leave Venice yearly – it has come to about 1000 less people living there every year. So, you might want to visit while there is still life!

Stadium at Olympia

Known to all, the archeological site in Olympia, Greece, is one of the most anticipated sites to see there. Historically significant, the Stadium has always been at the top of the most impressive archeological sites in Europe and is especially important to the sports community, as the Greeks used it during the Ancient Olympic Games.

That being said, however, you might want to get on it sooner rather than later. Due to high temperatures and increasing heat, Greece is experiencing wildfires more and more. There has already been a number of cases when the fires got quite close to the stadium, endangering it immensely. You never know what tragedy awaits, and based on what we have seen, the Stadium at Olympia is at a real risk of becoming endangered!

The Alps’ Glaciers

The highest and most extensive mountain range lies entirely in Europe and stretches across France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Liechtenstein, and Slovenia. It is one of the most impressive sights in Europe, accessible from many places and adored by many travelers.

However, its impressive glaciers, primarily those in Switzerland, are in a real danger of becoming extinct. While this is no surprise, and the Swiss Alps began melting right after the Ice Age, since 1980, the speed of it kicked off dramatically, and its rate is still alarming. While it makes for beautiful crystal lakes, the glaciers are rapidly vanishing, and not only does it affect the livelihood of Switzerland’s nearby towns and villages, but it is also a sad loss for all of us travelers. So, waste no time and start planning your Switzerland trip to see the Alps’ Glaciers right this second!

And there you have it! Try to make plans that would include all of these sites, and while organizing any trip, remember to search for any places that might not be there the next time you visit. Hopefully, you can still visit everything you desire, but with these rapid changes in the world, it is risky. Good luck!