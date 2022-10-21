Dr. Cuyler Goodwin Talks About St. Eugene’s Cathedral Being A Model of Faith, Community, and Service

The Cathedral of St. Eugene is an example of how to lead a Christlike Catholic life, Dr. Cuyler Goodwin says

Catholics learn how to live holy lives by example. Cuyler B. Goodwin testifies that the Cathedral Church of St. Eugene in Santa Rosa, California is that example for him.

What’s different about participating in the life of St. Eugene’s?

The Cathedral Church of St. Eugene is a place where adoration is fundamental. Parishioners of St. Eugene’s gather to recite the rosary six days a week, Monday through Saturday, at 7:25 a.m. Anyone can sign up for an hour with the Lord in the Chapel of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Photo by Daniel Tseng on Unsplash

The Cathedral Church of St. Eugene is where Mary is held up as the Model of excellence in piety and service. The congregation of St. Eugene’s honors her Immaculate Conception, her Divine Maternity, her sacred images, and her place in the hearts of children.

Communicants are assisted in their faith formation throughout their lives at St. Eugene’s. Children are accepted for a well-rounded, faith-based education as early as preschool. Every baptized child is taught the catechism.

Women of the Word meet every Tuesday morning to meditate on the following Sunday’s Scripture passages. The Knights of Columbus meet to share what it means to be a man in today’s world. Inquirers are welcome to classes in the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. And there is anointing for the sick and assistance for those in need given with love to the greater community of Santa Rosa.

St. Eugene’s resonates with the music of its pipe organ. It is a place where the faithful can come to recite the mass in Latin. It is a place where Dr. Cuyler Goodwin comes to hear the sisters sing in Gregorian chant.

But St. Eugene’s was also a place of shelter for those affected by the fires in 2017. where the thrift shop offers affordable clothes and where the sick can find help with medicines.

Catholics reading this may reasonably ask, “All that is great, but is it anything special?” Dr. Cuyler Goodwin says the beautiful thing about St. Eugene’s is that it brings the sacred to everyday life. The life-sustaining salvational work of the Church through St. Eugene’s makes the presence of Christ real, so we do not remember a time we were without Him.