How to choose the best Iran proxy server

Whether you live in or travel around Iran, it’s obvious that you need a VPN. In this article, we’ll take a look at how to choose Iran proxy server providers and how they work to improve your security in this country.

Security on the web

Online privacy is of great importance all over the world. In some countries, staying safe is more difficult than in others. If you live in or visit Iran, there are certain censorship and digital security measures you must take to ensure that your searches, downloads, and channels of info are as safe as possible. The best way to do this is to use a trusted virtual private network (VPN) or proxy server.

Do I need an Iran proxy server?

Proxies offer many privacy and anonymity features through so-called encryption. This process wraps every packet of data that leaves your device in an unbreakable layer of mathematical code. No one can see what’s inside these packets except your device and the VPN, creating a privacy tunnel between you and the internet.

Proxy servers also provide you with a non-local IP address every time you connect. If you’re concerned about a website or government agency knowing your location, this solution makes it easy to hide online – all this is done with no extra effort on your part.

How to choose the best service?

Getting a proxy takes a little more work than just picking the first service you see. When privacy and censorship are a real risk, you should carefully consider a server that will go the extra mile to protect your data at all costs. It all comes down to a few key features:

Reputation

Reputation is probably the most important criterion when choosing the best service. A reliable company can protect you, but an unreliable service can destroy your privacy in an instant. If possible, make sure your proxy is respected in the community.

Security features

The more robust your server’s privacy features, the more secure it is. This includes things like strong encryption, DNS, and kill switch features, as well as any other extras they might provide.

Logging policy

Proxy servers can store logs of your activity, just like an ISP. To avoid this, choose a service that collects the least data about your activity in as many areas as possible.

Software availability

To use an Iran proxy server, you need to run specific software on all of your Internet-connected devices, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. If the chosen service is not supported by the platform you use the most then it is worth considering another VPN provider.

Still, wondering whether you need a proxy in Iran? Since the start of the protests, the demand for VPN services has skyrocketed. The peak of Iranian activity was recorded on September 26, when the demand for VPNs increased by 3082%. Since then, the indicator has remained at high levels, exceeding the normal one by more than 2000%.