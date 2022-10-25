1 year anniversary of Maby becoming a diamond partner of Thuy Nga center

In November 2021, Maby officially signed a strategic cooperation contract and became the diamond partner of Thuy Nga center within 2 years. This information has attracted the attention of the Vietnamese community abroad. This is considered the first step to bring the Maby brand closer to domestic and foreign markets.

The Vietnamese generation aged 7x-8x must be no stranger to Thuy Nga center. Thuy Nga Paris, also known officially as Thuy Nga Productions or Thuy Nga Center, is one of the largest organizers of performances and productions of music and dance products of overseas Vietnamese. The most famous products of Thuy Nga Center are concerts, concerts, concerts (music festival) Paris by Night and live shows.

Thuy Nga’s most successful product is the Paris by Night music program. Paris is recognized in the name of the program because it is the place that started Thuy Nga on the path of great success. Paris by Night is a program in the genre of “music festival” including most genres of new music, yellow music, old music, dance, then adding comedy, reportage, theme music…

Becoming a diamond partner of Thuy Nga Center also helps raise Maby’s influence throughout the Vietnamese community. Maby can easily reach overseas Vietnamese through promotion and communication on Thuy Nga’s media channels such as Facebook, Youtube, VietFace TV cable channel With new advances in technology, Maby helps The connection between customers and nail salon owners is easier than ever.