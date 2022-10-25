Elithair Takes Hair Loss Treatment to a New Level

Hair loss is no laughing matter and although it predominantly affects men it can affect women too. Thankfully, hair loss treatment experts, Elithair, have opened a new mega clinic to help those affected by the condition.

The Turkish based hair loss clinic is the largest of its kind in the world and represents just how widespread the hair loss condition is. Elithair’s hair loss clinic covers over 18,000 m2 and treats patients while they stay in luxury.

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

One of the great things about the clinic is where it is located. Situated in Istanbul where Europe meets Asia, means that alopecia sufferers from countries across the two continents can be treated. The hair loss clinic is very close to the Galatasaray stadium so as soon as you jump off the plane you are just a taxi ride away from help.

Elithair specialises in hair transplants and they have over ten years of experience in this field. They have a team of experts that take donated hair to replace hair that is ravaged by baldness. A full head of hair can boost confidence and mental health which in today’s world are two things that seem to be constantly under attack.

The treatment is conducted in state of the art facilities. The feel is more similar to a hotel than a clinic, and the architects took a patient first approach to the design. For example, after treatment, a patient is only has a short walk to an oxygen room which greatly speeds up the recovery process.

The Elitehair hair loss clinic boasts 54 treatment rooms and a great touch is that it features a 1000 m2 terrace that allows patients to play billiards or minigolf which is the perfect way to relax before a procedure. This is complemented by fantastic views of the city.

The clinic’s basement features high street shops and hairdressers so a patient and family can enjoy the delights and distractions of shopping. And who doesn’t love a bit of retail therapy!

Patient safety is paramount to the clinic and during an overnight stay, the patient is monitored 24/7.

The clinic is headed up by medical director Dr. Balwi. He is supported by a team of expert doctors and surgeons who are specialised in hair transplant surgery. The clinic puts a strong emphasis on staff training so their skills and knowledge are simply the best on the planet. They have dedicated 100-seater conference rooms to ensure that anyone that works at the clinic is the best they can be.

As arguably the most successful hair loss treatment company in the world, Elithair’s hair loss clinic has over 6000 favourable patient reviews, has a presence in 9 countries, has successfully treated 50,000 patients and has 7 contact points in Germany.

If you are suffering from hair loss it is time to get your life back on track and visit the clinic for a consultation. A head of hair boosts confidence and gives you a better quality of life.