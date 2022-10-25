Top athlete gamers

Professional athletes live a very complex and busy life. Sometimes they don’t have much free time and going out is not so easy for them. That’s why several of them get into the world of video games, and become very good, to the extent of almost taking it as a new profession.

Many broadcast on Twitch and end up being stars there as well. That gives them more income to their already large portfolio. They diversify their talents because they know that an athlete’s career is not a long one. Video games aside from giving them a diversion, it gives them a new career.

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

These are the athletes who are hardcore gamers.

Cam Newton

The quarterback of the New England Patriots is always controversial, but a great gamer. He has many, many hobbies and talents that he usually brags about on social media, but one of his favorites is playing video games, especially Madden.

He has been a fan since he was a kid. Newton never misses an edition and when you could create your own player he made himself to imagine playing in the NFL, which eventually happened. Cam says the first thing he does after practice is to turn on the console to play, and he can spend hours in front of the couch playing Madden.

This is not a distraction for him, on the contrary, he says it helps him a lot in his real game because he learns a lot more about the other teams and knows more plays, and knows what to do in situations where he has to think fast.

Madden is genuine and that helps him make decisions in seconds, and that in the NFL is a pretty valuable asset. Cam considers his fondness for Madden as just another tool in his job.

Gordon Hayward

The multi-talented NBA player has been an All-Star and has represented the United States at the highest level. He has been a star for the Jazz and Boston and currently plays for the Charlotte Hornets, where he is an essential player in the team’s game.

But his talent is not limited to the court. Gordon is part of a professional esports team that plays League of Legends and has even appeared in commercials for the game. He has many sponsorships and a Twitch channel that is one of the most popular in the gaming world.

But his talents don’t end there. He also plays a lot of chess and broadcasts his games on his channel where he already has more than 80 thousand followers. Another of the games he broadcasts and is very good at is Clash Royale, and he is usually experimenting with more titles, and it is possible that his talents will expand into more popular games. It’s going to be very interesting to watch.

Damian Lillard

6-time All-Star, he is one of the best point guards in the game. With Portland, he has been with since 2012 and has become one of the best in team history. He is an Olympic medalist with the United States and is even a successful rapper with several albums to his name.

When does he find the time to play video games? Well, he loves the NBA series that EA Sports has made. He is so immersed in the game that he has become a consultant to the company to improve the user experience.

He works together with the studio because he plays the game so much that he tells them what issues to improve and makes the game as realistic as possible. Lillard proposed that if a player in career mode was very good, he should have the opportunity to represent the United States, which he did and enjoyed very much.

Among the tips he gives, he is also part of the soundtrack, he knows that good music helps the game to be much more enjoyable. Obviously, he proposes his songs, not bad for the promotion of his third career, don’t you think?

Sergio Agüero

The Argentinean is a born showman. Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer loves to broadcast his FIFA games on Twitch and plays all the time online against fans who can’t beat him because he’s so good.

In his streams, he is famous for talking to his friends, including Messi, to loosen up. That makes him very attractive because he tells anecdotes and besides he is playing, there is no dull moment in Kun’s channel.

When he retired from soccer due to his heart problem, he dedicated himself more to playing online. It is known that sometimes he plays games anonymously on FIFA Online. He loves to live with people and his simplicity and naturalness make him a genius.

Sometimes he tries other games where he is not so good at, but he only does it for entertainment, he likes to laugh and enjoy life. But when he loses in FIFA he gets angry, he is still a competitive and funny character.

Javier Hernandez

The Mexican is a historic player in his country. He has scored the most goals for his national team and has played for Manchester United and Real Madrid. He is an idol in Mexico and the United States. His eye for goal is unique.

But he is also an avid gamer. His game is Warzone, and he constantly broadcasts live and is very intense, he shouts, laughs, and gets angry, he is a character who has found in esports an escape valve for his criticized career.

Chicharito is constantly in the eye of the storm for his performances on the field and his problems off it. Being so involved with the Warzone has put him in a world where nothing is known about his soccer career. It offered him an alternate life, and he was happy to take it.

He is very good at playing and there have been talks that he could enter tournaments, but he is still active and the complicated MLS schedule makes it difficult for him to be. He himself has said that the happiest moments of his day, apart from being with his family, are playing Warzone.

It is possible that in the future he could play professionally, as one of his national teammates, Miguel Layún, owns an esports team, and it is possible that he could recruit him because his skill with the controls is similar to his footwork.