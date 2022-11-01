Glasgow’s oldest law firm signs up husband and wife conveyors

GLASGOW’s oldest established firm of solicitors Mitchells Roberton has merged with the city-based property conveyancing law practice, Wisharts Law.

Wisharts Law is owned by Frances and Robbie Wishart – a husband and wife team who operate out of offices in Nelson Mandela Place and who together founded the company in 2014.

Wisharts Law LLP is a law firm specialising in the buying and selling of residential property, the firm steers clients through the legal process either to effectively market and sell or secure the purchase of property.

(L-R) Martin McLellan, Head of Conveyancing at Mitchells Roberton; Morag Inglis, Chairman of Mitchells Roberton; Frances Wishart; Robbie Wishart.

Morag Inglis, Chairman of Mitchells Roberton, said: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Frances and Robbie to join us with their highly successful practice.

“They have built a devoted client base over the years and our merger will provide, I believe, the continuity and stability of high-quality client service over the years to come.”

Frances said: “We are proud of the success that Wisharts Law has become. We feel that now is the right time for us to join with like-minded colleagues while we are still actively practising as solicitors.

“Mitchells Roberton offer a wider range of legal services with the same aim of providing a high quality and accessible service. It is the perfect firm to carry on our work and we are delighted to join the team.”