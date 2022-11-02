Crafty Scots mum dresses son in amazing “cereal killer” costume for Halloween

A CRAFTY Scots mum dressed her son in a hilarious “cereal killer” costume for Halloween – which won first prize at his school.

Nicola Mcseveney designed the nifty get-up for son Derryn as part of a Halloween costume contest at his school disco last Thursday (OCT 27).

Nicola, from Whitburn, West Lothian, designed the costume from scratch using cereal boxes, fake blood and plastic knives.

Images show the costume up close, as Derryn poses in a ripped white t-shirt, which is covered in blood stains and holes.

Derryn posing in his award-winning costume. Credits: Nicola Mcseveney

Several cereal boxes have been stuck to the youngster which appear to have been ‘slashed’ by plastic knives.

Individual cereal pieces, including Shreddies, Coco Pops and Cornflakes, have been stuck to Derryn’s clothes and face, as a whole bowl of mixed cereal also sits on top of his head.

The costume is finished with the words ‘Cereal Killer” and ‘Snap Crackle & Pop’ in bloody font on his front and back.

Nicola, 28, posted the images onto Facebook on Thursday, writing: “My son’s DIY costume for Halloween disco, buzzing with his first prize – cereal killer.”

The post received over 15,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, with countless users praising the mum-of-two’s ingenuity.

One person said: “This is absolutely amazing, my little boy is a massive cereal eater so I’m stealing this for sure. Well done mumma.”

Another commented: “Love this, it’s absolutely brilliant. Well deserved first prize.”

A third replied: “I think this is officially the best costume I’ve ever seen. Amazing, well done.”

Nicola replied in the comment section, saying: “Funny thing is he hates cereal.”

Speaking today (TUE), she said: “We’ve always made home made costumes every year, with Derryn always coming home with first prize, so we had to come up with something that wasn’t too scary and suitable for a school Halloween disco.

“What we agreed on was cereal killer, so with only two or three hours to spare I got the cereal out and started sticking it everywhere and anywhere it could.

“The response was great – people were saying it’s like waiting for the John Lewis advert to see what we come up with next. He came home with his first prize and was buzzing.

“My dad used to do it for us as kids so I’ve always made the effort for mine.

“My son loves it, he’s planning on what to dress up as for next year already.”

In previous years Nicola has designed other impressive costumes for Derryn, such as a mutilated footballer, and a knight riding a piñata.