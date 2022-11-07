Basic Guide For Starting a Blog

If you’ve been planning to start a blog of your own, you have come to the right spot. Most professional bloggers will tell how rewarding it is to explore new ideas and inspire others to start a blog of their own.

Blogging is highly appreciated, as it is a means to express yourself and be vociferous about what you feel. But as a full-time job, it can be overwhelming for a newbie too.

Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

In simple words, blogging is the primary step to pursuing your dream of having an independent blog. In this guide, we will provide you with the guidance that will be beneficial in this journey of yours:

? Choose a Blogging Platform

As a rule of thumb, choosing the blogging platform should be at the top of your head. A quick search on Google will unleash various results for you. It will recommend you the most popular blogging platforms. We recommend you begin with Wix, as it satisfies the needs of most bloggers.

This platform is straightforward and offers a variety of options to you. Especially if you wish to create a blog that covers great news, you’ll have a variety of templates to choose from.

? Find the Right Niche

The goal of having a successful blog is to like a niche that resonates with your mind. Stepping out of your comfort zone is a good idea, but sometimes it’s best to stick to what you’re good at. Think about the element that will be the foundation of your blog.

Okay, so let’s ask you a simple question, what do you want your blog to be about? Simply put, there’s no limit to what you want to choose from. But it’s crucial to have a niche in mind. Choosing a certain topic area will have a strong impact on your overall blogging experience.

? Choose the Domain and Blog Name

Now that you have decided to start a blog, the question is, what do you have luring in the back of your mind? This probably will be the name of the blog. There are various things to be mindful of when deciding on a blog’s name.

The name of your business, if you have any, should be included in the blog name. Your first and last name can be included too. We recommend you choose a blog name that resonates with the audience.

? Design Your Blog

The blog template should be aesthetically appealing to visitors. After all, bloggers are going the extra mile in terms of the platform’s design. Once you have chosen the blog name and the domain, next, you should look for an appealing template.

Let’s say you have worked as a media strategist for quite some time and want your blog to revolve around your experience in a portfolio style, you’ll have to choose a logo and unique look with intriguing colors for the visitors so they get hooked to your blog. A compelling design will help retain the visitor and compel them to check out other pages in your blog.