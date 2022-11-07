Interview with Ahmad El-Khatib: Entrepreneur, Business Owner, Philanthropist

Below is a recent interview with Ahmad El-Khatib, a noted business owner and entrepreneur in the Falls Church, Virginia, community.

What inspired you to bring Avant Garde Ventures to life?

I have always been fascinated with people who have been able to come up with extraordinary concepts or go above and beyond in their respective fields. I started Avant-Garde Ventures as a means of finding and supporting these people in any way I can.

Do you have a typical daily routine? What does that look like, and how ensure you stay productive?

I don’t really have a typical day. My schedule is pretty fluid and I try to go where I’m needed most on a daily basis. I’m also not always productive and if you were to track my productivity on a chart it would look like a roller coaster. I am most productive after sitting quietly and reflecting on what needs to be done, I often have to see the situation or task play out in my mind before I can act meaningfully on whatever I am working on.

As an entrepreneur, how do you turn ideas into viable opportunities?

By facing hardships. My best ideas have come as responses to difficulties presented to me or the people I love.

Is there a business or technology trend that excites you?

I have to say these new AI art platforms like Midjournery are mind blowing. I can only imagine how this might change the way we create and perceive all forms of artistic expression.

Have any advice you would give your younger self?

To trust my intuition and be fearless in my approach to everything and everyone.

What is fundamental element of successful business operation?

As the leader, you really have to be willing to dig in and get your hands dirty and be willing to do the things you’re asking your team to take on. There’s a lot of lip service out there to that effect, but not a whole lot of follow through.

Is there anything you would recommend to other business leaders?

Overdeliver. Most people have grown accustomed to mediocre products and services. This is an opportunity to really stand out and make your business memorable to people that work for you and the people you serve. Always aim for greatness.

Name a strategy that has been key to growing your business.

Developing a culture and sense of community around each business is really what helped them grow the most. Building personal relationships with people goes a long way.

Is there a notable failure you’ve had as an entrepreneur, one that continues to stick out?

Avoiding conflict and putting off uncomfortable conversations. This lead to elongated and unnecessary negative situations that would often snowball. We overcame it by

Do you have a business idea you’d be willing to give out for free?

I have an idea or two I would like to pursue in the future, but nothing I’d be willing to share beforehand.

Name the best $100 you recently spent. What did you spend it on, and why?

A donation to the Azad Foundation in Afghanistan. $100 provides 40 meals for the hungry in Kabul.

Can you name a web service or particular software that helps you remain productive?

Google Drive, Docs, and Sheets have always been easy to use and have always helped with productivity. We use these every day for a number of applications.

Name a book you would recommend to fellow business owners or entrepreneurs.

Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza

Have a favorite quote?

“Become the man you want your son to be.”

About Ahmad El-Khatib

Ahmad El-Khatib was born on April 17, 1984. He is a Palestinian American business owner, Martial Artist, designer, and philanthropist. He is also a serial entrepreneur and the Founder of several companies, including Premier Martial Arts, Medina Center, and Flynn Concepts.

Ahmad was born in Jerusalem, Palestine, and raised in the Washington DC metropolitan area.

In his early years, Ahmad developed a passion for Martial Arts and competed Nationally on the NASKA and NBL Circuits. He consistently ranked as one of the top 3 competitors in the Nation and in 2001, won the Grand Champion Title at The World Cup Martial Arts Finals. El-Khatib also served as Head Instructor and Weapons Specialist at Kims Karate and All Star Martial Arts and has promoted over 100 Blackbelts in the DMV area.

In 2012, he founded Medina Center, an art, fitness, and enrichment center in Falls Church, Virginia. The center hosts a variety art shows, performances, film screenings, and workshops emphasizing community activism, environmental education, and sustainability. In 2014, Ahmad was invited to speak at Harvard University by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding on creating inclusive spaces and community building.

Through the center, El-Khatib has built strong working relationships with several local and international non-profits such as The Rebuilding Alliance (Humanitarian Relief), Fawakih (Education), NWMI, IKRAM, and The Farm of Peace. He has donated over a million dollars in education scholarships to low-income families and continues to support grassroots initiatives that provide aid and inspire positivity both locally and globally.

In 2022, El-Khatib founded Avant Garde Ventures, a creative collective that curates awe-inspiring experiences with extraordinary people.

A few of Ahmad’s passions and hobbies include art collecting, motorcycles, F1 racing, space design, shooting sports, surfing, and snowboarding.