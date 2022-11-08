Professional Vs. Domestic Cleaning Service for End of Tenancy Cleaning

When a tenant’s lease expires, the landlord or rental agency will expect the former occupant to return the property to the same condition in which they found it. The landlord has the right to keep all or part of your security deposit if you return the house in an unclean or damaged condition.

It can be helpful to work with a domestic cleaning service regularly to maintain a tidy rental property. Some of these domestic cleaning companies also provide excellent end of tenancy cleaning in London because they employ cleaners that can tailor their cleaning to each tenant’s needs. Additionally, many of these employees rely on daily cleaning services to sustain themselves.

Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

Nonetheless, there are various reasons why hiring a professional cleaning service, as opposed to a domestic cleaning service, is the most time- and energy-efficient option when it comes to end-of-tenancy cleaning.

Hiring a professional cleaning service comes with many advantages. When you compare the cleaning process of a professional cleaner to that of a domestic cleaner, you will understand why your landlord is willing to return your entire security deposit even if you feel professional cleaners charge a bit more.

Why You Should Use a Professional End-of-Tenancy Cleaning Service

Although a domestic cleaning service will do fine for tasks like dusting and wiping down surfaces, a more thorough cleaning is required after a tenancy ends. Domestic cleaning companies might have done a good job of keeping up with the most blatant forms of routine cleaning, they might not have done any deep cleaning for quite some time.

The standard practice for domestic cleaners is to use cleaning supplies that the customer provided. A professional cleaning service will bring their supplies, which they have found to be reliable and effective. The most effective cleaning is usually done with commercial products.

Also, having a proper end-of-tenancy cleaning makes it much more likely that you will pass the inventory check and get your deposit refunded quickly and in full, and it also ensures that the next tenants will have a much easier time taking over the cleaning duties. In-depth familiarity with this sort of cleaning is a hallmark of the professional cleaners who perform it. You can anticipate an extensive cleaning of the entire premises. The cleaners will deep clean the bathroom, and kitchen appliances, as well as other places that a domestic cleaning company doesn’t do.

More so, professional cleaning companies that specialize in end-of-tenancy cleaning usually have a set procedure they always follow, and they know exactly what needs to be cleaned and in what order. They are also aware of common pitfalls. For instance, professional cleaners understand that it may not be a good idea to wash painted walls because doing so can leave them looking patchy once they dry. And while heavily scratched walls might call for a fresh coat of paint, the occasional scuff is to be expected and accepted.

Things to Note Before Hiring a Professional Cleaning Service

Know the property’s size, condition, etc. before hiring a cleaning service in London to handle your end-of-tenancy cleaning. If you want to avoid being hit with hidden fees, the company will appreciate a full rundown of the situation beforehand. Sometimes cleaning services will cancel bookings if they are not given clear information.

Like any other service provider, it’s important to read the company’s terms and conditions before signing a contract with an end-of-tenancy cleaning service.

Most servicing companies will not provide free maintenance if the cleaning process is not completed to their standards. This is because the guarantee period may have ended or the property may already have new renters.

Your landlord or real estate agent may already be using the services of a professional cleaning company, so you can ask them for a recommendation. You can get more helpful advice from people you know and trust, such as your family and friends. Never get carried away by a flashy website’s promises of spotless results; they’re not always kept. When looking for a professional end-of-tenancy cleaning company, don’t hire those that outsource their services to other companies.

Furthermore, you should also pay attention to your carpets when you are preparing to vacate a property. Carpeted floors, as opposed to hardwood or tile, and upholstered furniture, on the other hand, usually require professional carpet and upholstery cleaning. When hiring cleaners for an end-of-tenancy clean, it’s important to find a company that is both experienced and capable of cleaning carpets.

Moreover, tenants should refer to the written agreement to determine whether or not the letting agent or landlord requires the cleaning of windows.

Get Your Property Into a Condition That Impresses Potential Tenants

