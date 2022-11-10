AN ADORABLE image shows a newborn seal appearing to smile with delight just hours after being born.

Wildlife MK-Photographer Madalayne Kempster captured the sweet snap on a Horsey Beach in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk on Friday.

The photograph shows the fluffy off-white seal pup lying on its back and smiling towards the sky as its tiny flippers rest next to its chin.

Its umbilical cord is still attached onto the body due to just being born less than two hours before.

Pictured: The newborn sending smiles into the sky. (C) Madalayne Kempster

Madalayne, 46, also captured several other images of the newborn resting on the sand and alongside its mother.

Speaking today, Madalayne said: “I was just by myself on a trip to Horsey Gap when I saw the moment. It was my first time at the beach and seeing the seals in their natural environment.

“It was truly magical seeing the seal and pup, who must have been around one-two hours old with their umbilical cord attached.

“Mum was still very close to Pup, so the pup was definitely not abandoned.

“I love to capture animals in their natural environments or conservation breeding programmes where animals are endangered and reintroduced to the wild.”

Pictured: Mum and Pup together on the beach. (C) Madalayne Kempster.

Madalayne also shared the image of the smiling seal on Facebook where it went down a hit – attracting over 2,500 likes.

Animal lovers were blown away by the amazing capture.

One said: “Beautiful photo. We visited Norfolk coast at the weekend and the volunteers there said it wasn’t even peak time.

“Beautiful animals.’

Another wrote: “Welcome to the world, little one.”

A third commented: “At first glance (without my glasses on , mind) I thought it was a golden lab having a goofy moment.

“Beautiful baby.”

One person described the pup as looking like a “goofy” labrador. (C) Madalayne Kempster

A fourth added: “Absolutely precious.”

While one person said: “Love it that he looks like he’s smiling.”

Seals can live on both land and water, and use their forelimbs as a rudder and their black flipper as a paddle when submerged in water.

They can live up to 35-years if given a good quality of life.