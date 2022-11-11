Revealed: Brits spend over £1,600 on engagement rings 

A NEW study by reveals the real cost of engagement rings in the UK

Jeweller, DiamondsByMe found the average Britons spend over £1,600 on engagement rings.

The study also shows young love birds spend the most on engagement rings with 25-34-year-olds spending over £2,000.

Engagement Rings. Credits: Unsplash.

Experts have shared their tips on how to save money when buying an engagement ring .

Planning on marrying the love of your life is an extremely exciting time, but do you know just how much you should spend on the important ring? Maybe you’ve done some searches but aren’t sure what to aim for?

With the Google searches for ‘how much should you spend on an engagement ring’ increasing by over 950%, jeweller, DiamondsByMe has conducted a study* to determine the average cost of an engagement ring across the UK.

Britons spend over £1,600 on that all-important ring

The study revealed that the average Brit spends a whopping £1,630 on an engagement ring for their significant other. However, when factoring in age, it appears younger lovebirds spend more on their rings for their partners.



Older generations tend to spend less on rings for their partner. This could be due to less pressure from social media, as advertisements potentially influence younger generations who spend more time on their mobile phones and laptops.

Age Engagement ring cost 25-34 £2,017 35-44 £1,770 45-54 £1,275 55-64 £927 65+ £561

Looking at how the costs differ across both women and men, the study revealed men spend more on engagement rings. They spend around £300 (£297) more on rings, with an average of £1,730 on the ring for their partner, while women spend around £1,433.

Sheffield spends the most on engagement rings

People from Sheffield are the ones who spend the most on engagement rings, spending on average £2,420 on a ring for their loved one.

Sheffield even beats London, where they spend on average £1,977, which is a near £450 difference when compared to Sheffield. Bristol takes the third spot, spending £1,814 on an engagement ring.



The cities that spend most on engagement rings are:

City Engagement ring cost Sheffield £2,420 London £1,977 Bristol £1,814 Edinburgh £1,680 Nottingham £1,612

How much money people spend on an engagement ring based on their salary

Moving onto salaries, how much people earn does play a role in terms of spending on engagement rings with people earning £70,000+ spending roughly £4,200, while earners of £60,000+ spend around £800 less at an average cost of £3,400.

Salary Engagement ring cost £70,000k+ £4,200 £60-70k £3,400 £50-60k £2,400 £40-50k £1,900 £30-40k £1,200 £20-30k £1,100 £10-20k £720 Under £10k £340

Tips on saving money when looking for the perfect engagement ring:

With the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK, many are being more frugal with their spending, and more people will look to get some great deals.

Linda Deng from DiamondsByMe reveals that there are several things to take into consideration – all of which affect the price.



The diamond: Rather than buying the biggest diamond, look to reduce the carat just below the round number. You can easily save 15-20% on diamonds by purchasing an unrounded number or buying a slightly lower weight.

Diamonds’ colour, or rather the lack of colour, is measured from a chart ranging from D to Z, where D is ‘colourless’ and Z has a more yellowish tint to it. Compromising the colour could be a good solution, as many people will not be able to see the colour grades without other higher-grade diamonds next to them.

Another thing worth noting is that a stone with less clarity is cheaper than one which is on the top level of the scale, although inclusions in diamonds can be noticed.



Lab-grown diamond: A lab-grown diamond is grown inside a lab by using new technology, making the lab-grown diamond look the same in terms of physical appearance.

It’s even chemically like natural diamonds. The lab-grown diamond can be as much as 50% cheaper than a natural diamond!

Choosing a deceptive setting: Choosing a deceptive setting can help your budget. It is the diamond that will cost you the most, and so with a deceptive setting, you are able to go for a smaller diamond, as the deceptive setting creates an optically enhanced perception of the diamond.



Shape: Round diamonds are most in demand and are also more expensive than other shapes due to this. Opting for a different shape (cushion, pear, oval and more) could bring down the price of your ring. Round-cut diamonds are the most popular today, which makes them the most expensive out of all the shapes. A round diamond can cost as much as +/- 30% more than a similar fancy-shaped diamond.

Regardless of whether you’re just doing some research prior to buying a ring, or having a dreamy look at future rings, it’s important you spend what feels right to you. To read more about the study, visit DiamondsByMe’s blog post here.