Must Have Golf Jackets For 2022

A good golf jacket is like a loyal friend. You can count on it when the weather gets bad.

Strong wind, heavy rain, chilly weather, or a mixture of all three- nothing can stop you from playing golf. The only thing that can stop you is the wrong golfing attire.

Apart from regular polos and pants, a golfer must own a good golf jacket. Every pro golfer knows the importance of this outerwear and considers it a wardrobe staple.

Photo by Allan Nygren on Unsplash

This ideal golf jacket doesn’t just keep you warm. It protects you from rain and wind while being breathable and roomy enough to let you swing your club properly.

With so many brands launching new collections day in and out, it is impossible to make the right choice. Some are stylish but restrict movements, some are waterproof but not breathable, and some have all the features but cost too much.

Keeping all these issues in mind, we have put together a list of men’s golf jackets you should add to your collection. The best part is, the prices start from only £59, so you will probably find something that fits your budget.

Best Waterproof Golf Jackets:

Galvin Green Armstrong Placite Gore-Tex Waterproof Jacket:

Galvin Green is a golf clothing brand that has always been on top of the charts for its stylish and innovative jacket designs.

The brand’s latest creation- Armstrong is made with

Gore-Tex placite- a fabric that is super stretchable, breathable, windproof, and waterproof.

To ensure optimum performance, the jacket is equipped with partially elastic cuffs, drawstrings at the hem, and an adjustable chest width feature.

Armstrong is aesthetically pleasing, offers a regular fit, and comes in various colours ranging from Black/White/Sharkskin to Bluebell/White/Black.

So if you are looking for a waterproof jacket that will improve your game and elevate your style, Galvin Green’s Armstrong jacket, priced at £300 is the perfect pick.

FootJoy HydroTour Waterproof Golf Jacket:

Footjoy is an American golf apparel company that always stuns golfers with its ultra-modern, technological pieces from time to time. The HydroTour waterproof golf jacket is one of those pieces.

The 3-panel construction, Xtreme DWR finish fabric, and dual sealed seams make Hydrotour an ultimate stormproof, waterproof, and windproof jacket that keeps you warm on a chilly evening.

The critics are pleased with Hydrotour’s overall design but there’s one feature they are appreciating the most- the dry seal collar.

In simpler words, the jacket has two collars- The first one molds alongside your neck while the second acts like a proper water seal thus preventing water from leaking into the outerwear.

The jacket also ticks the breathability and playability checkboxes and is unbeatable with its two-year waterproof warranty.

The price of FootJoy Hydrotour is £256. So if budget is not a problem, this toasty outerwear is a must-have waterproof for 2022.

Adidas Rain Rdy. Waterproof Golf Jacket

If there’s one sportswear brand everyone knows about, it’s Adidas. The company has been manufacturing sports apparel for over eighty years and is now a pro.

The brand’s Rain Rdy is a lightweight waterproof jacket, perfect for golfers who live in a hot and wet region of the country.

Apart from waterproof fabric, the jacket has sealed seams, storm flap zips, and an adjustable hem that adds to its protective nature.

This waterproof feature alone, however, is not enough to please golfers today. That is why Adidas has made this jacket windproof and highly breathable. The four-way stretch feature is worth mentioning too, it allows the golfers to swing properly and give their optimum performance.

The price of the jacket is £150 which we believe is justified for the quality it offers.

Druids Men’s Clima Jacket:

Druids is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of golf products. The brand has always believed in producing high-quality apparel at the best price.

So far, the brand has succeeded in doing so, and Clima Jacket is proof of that. At the minimal price of £59, the Druids Clima jacket offers features comparable to any expensive brand.

Its outer surface is coated with highly durable water-repellent material that blocks out raindrops. The high loft padding, on the other hand, gives the jacket its thermal properties and protects from strong wind.

Clima jacket also ensures breathability, playability and is stylish enough to be worn on and off the golf course.

So if you are a golfer on a budget and looking for an option that will not break thebank, Druids Clima is a perfect choice.

Best Windproof Golf Jackets:

Under Armour Storm Revo Jacket:

Under Armour has a sportswear brand that first came into notice in 1996 for its prototype shirt- The Shorty. Over the decades, the brand has broadened its horizons and is now producing golf clothes for optimum performance.

The brand’s Storm Revo jacket is something you would be tempted to wear all the time. It is windproof, waterproof, and lined with soft fleece to keep you warm on a windy day.

The fully zipped pockets allow you to keep your expensive belongings safe from theft and nature’s wrath.

The stretch on the jacket is not too impressive but just enough to allow proper movements.

Lastly, the style and size- this is something you won’t be disappointed with. Storm Revo has an uber-chic design and is tailored to perfection- meaning it is always true to the size.

In the UK, Storm Revo is available in four different colours for only £100.

Puma Riverwalk Wind Jacket:

Puma is a renowned brand that has been producing golf gear since 1973.

Over the years, the brand has aimed at producing apparel that would help golfers improve their game, and the Riverwalk wind jacket is proof of that.

The jacket is considered to be a windbreaker but offers a lot more than protection from strong wind. It is water-resistant and protects the user from UltraViolet rays.

This means that the Puma Riverwalk Windjacket is the perfect companion for a golfer who doesn’t shy away from playing in sunny, rainy, or windy weather.

With the price tag of only £70, Riverwalk Wind Jacket is a jackpot that you should definitely hit.

Best Thermal Golf Jackets

Nike Aeroloft Repel Hyperadapt Jacket:

Nike is a multinational corporation that doesn’t need any introduction. Everyone from young kids to older men, know about the brand and its high-quality products.

So it’s already understood that Aeroloft repel hyperadapt golf jacket is the best you can get.

Built with down feathers and lined with fleece, the outerwear ensures that its user feels toasty enough to play the course in freezing cold.

The jacket description probably makes it seem heavy and restricting, but it’s far from it. The brand has made Aeroloft Repel Hyperadapt super lightweight and roomy enough to allow proper movement.

So if you have £169 in your pocket, we recommend buying this article asap because it runs out of stock quickly.

Druids Men’s Bloque Fit Jacket:

There’s no better feeling than finding golf outerwear that offers all the desired features at an affordable price. Druids Bloque fit jacket is one such item.

The jacket makes use of high-quality fabric which is treated with DWR to make it water-repellent. The high loft padding and fleece lining on the front and back help block the wind and keep the golf warm even on the chilliest days.

The design of the jacket is another plus. The quilted front and back along with the contrasting zipper, make it look super chic on and off the golf course. Available in eight different colours, you can get this jacket for only £59.99.

Have you decided what you will be getting yet? If not, here are a few tips that you must read before making a purchase.

Keep in mind that all brands’ sizes fit differently. So it’s best to try on the jacket in-store. If you are ordering online, carefully read the size chart and then make a purchase.

Don’t let brand names influence you. Remember, expensive things aren’t always the best. Research, read reviews, and then decide.

If you like to layer up, make sure you get a size bigger than your average clothes. This will make you feel comfortable and allow proper movements.

That’s it. Now that you have a list of critically tested jackets, you can go ahead and purchase the one that suits you best.