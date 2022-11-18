Tiq FX Review – Better Access to International Markets

FAST FACTS

Account Minimum: $0

Fees: $0 for stock trades

Introduction

Tiq FX is one of the industry’s most comprehensive online trading platforms. While the broker mainly focuses on international traders, it also has several offerings for traders and investors who may want to limit their activities to domestic markets. Tiq FX also provides dual trading platforms with superior tools and amenities for different types of traders.

Many investors are also impressed with Tiq FX ‘s vast investment offerings that combine traditional assets, new asset classes, and fixed-income products. Traders will also appreciate the broker’s extensive educational resources that help to streamline the overall trading experience on Tiq FX. Those perks ensure more flexibility, allowing traders and investors to pursue their preferred investment strategies.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Excellent trade execution

Dual trading platforms

Broader market access

Robust product offerings

Excellent educational materials

Cons

No mobile app

Tiq FX ‘s desktop version can be overwhelming to beginners

Pros Explained

Excellent trade execution

Tiq FX uses a proprietary intelligent order routing technology that automatically routes orders to the most low-cost market makers.

Dual trading platforms

Tiq FX provides powerful desktop and web-based trading platforms with robust fundamental and technical tools for seamless international trading.

Broader market access

Tiq FX boasts access to more than 150 markets in over 30 countries worldwide. It also allows you to trade using 24 different currencies.

Robust product offerings

Tiq FX has constantly expanded its product offerings to allow traders and investors more options on how to invest. Their offerings comprise several ordinary assets and other innovative products.

Excellent educational materials

Tiq FX boosts the trading experience with rich educational resources in diverse formats. Trades have access to well-organized videos, articles, and infographics.

Cons Explained

No mobile app

Tiq FX currently has no mobile app, but they have announced it will be released later in the year.

Desktop version can be overwhelming to beginners

Tiq FX ‘s desktop version is an integrated platform with advanced tools and features that can easily overwhelm less-experienced traders.

Trading Platforms

Tiq FX provides two trading platforms; a desktop version and a web-based program. Traders have access to similar products on both platforms. Thanks to Tiq FX ‘s smart order routing technology and full-feature parity across the venues, executing trades is relatively seamless on Tiq FX.

Tiq FX ‘s desktop and web platforms offer various trading tools and features, including real-time data streaming, charting, portfolio analysis, trading idea generators, screeners, multi-leg options, research, and news. However, the Tiq FX ‘s desktop version is more robust with sophisticated tools for professional traders.

Product Offerings

Tiq FX boasts one of the most comprehensive investment portfolios. It brings together a wider selection of assets and fixed-income products under one roof, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience to traders and investors. The broker recently announced plans to expand the portfolio with new innovative products. Here is a rundown of the currently available products on Tiq FX.

Stocks (Long and Short)

Bonds (Municipal, corporate, treasury and CDs)

Mutual Funds (more than 10,000 to choose from)

Forex

Crypto

ETFs

Options

Futures

Commodities

Tiq FX ‘s clients have access to a vast selection of domestic and foreign investment products under each of the above categories. For instance, the broker’s crypto portfolio comprises all the significant cryptocurrencies.

Markets

Tiq FX’s reach extends to numerous global market centers, including automated exchanges. It supports international trading on over 150 domestic and foreign market centers across more than 30 countries worldwide.

Costs

Tiq FX has zero commissions for stock trades, and its clients are not subject to account minimums. However, other transactions attract different fees and margin interest rates. Tiq FX has a rather complex pricing policy that can be confusing, so carefully check the complete fee schedule to know the actual trading and administrative costs before placing any orders on the platform.

Our Take

Tiq FX is a leading international trading platform that attracts both retail traders and institutional investors. The broker also emphasizes robust product offerings, better access to domestic and foreign markets, extensive educational programming, and superior trading platforms. Overall, Tiq FX is mainly built for active global investors ad international traders. However, beginner traders and casual investors can also take advantage of its educational resources and vast asset selections.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.