All You Need to Know About MOT

Your MOT is an annual roadworthiness check that every car on the UK’s roads should take after its third birthday, but a surprising number of people don’t actually understand the importance of their MOT. Let’s take a look at some important MOT facts.

Photo by Enis Yavuz on Unsplash

When is Your MOT Due?

Your first MOT is due when your car turns three years old, dated from its registration date, which will be found on your purchase paperwork. If you cannot find it, call the DVSA and ask them for your car’s registration date or first MOT date and they will let you know. However, be aware that your MOT must have taken place before this date: there is no grace period after the MOT’s due date, despite their being a persistent rumour that you have two weeks after the MOT date to get your test. This is not true at all and you will be driving illegally during that time, and putting yourself at risk of incurring fines. You do however, have a month-long period before the MOT date during which you can have your MOT done without losing the anniversary date – in short they will issue your MOT certificate for thirteen months which will give you time towards the end of the that period to have your MOT done promptly, so if your car’s birthday or anniversary is coming up soon schedule your MOT test with DVSA approved Elite MOT London Centre.

What Does the MOT Inspector Look For?

There is a comprehensive and detailed list online where you can check out everything that the MOT inspector will be looking for: find it here. But in short, the MOT inspector will be examining your car for roadworthiness, which does not only include a car that runs smoothly without stopping and starting, but also for signs that you will be easily visible on the roads, that other drivers will easily be able to see and navigate around you if necessary, and that your car is not likely to fall apart in traffic. Environmental concerns are important too, and your emissions will be carefully checked for legal compliance. And, of course, the big three – the original items that were tested all the way back in 1960 for the very first MOTs – brakes, steering and lights are checked. Roadworthiness means safety for you and other road users, and also the ability to slow down, stop, remove yourself from traffic in the event of a breakdown, and to alert others that you are about to undertake unusual actions (such as cutting over to the side of the road to park up safely)

How Do I Fail an MOT?

The most common failures of an MOT are, unsurprisingly, errors with the big three mentioned above: incorrect steering, faulty brakes and lights that are too dim, too bright, or unevenly balanced.