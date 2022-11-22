FIFA 23: What’s new to expect from the latest version of the game?

FIFA is a truly world-famous game that has already won millions of hearts and is acquiring more and more new fans from year to year. The constant development of the game, unique graphics, the addition of new chips and just a love of football — this is the formula for the success of fifa. Fifa 23 is another new version of the game that pleases fans with its uniqueness and new features. Let’s see what’s new in the latest version of the game and how to interact with it?

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Female characters

Like any popular brand, FIFA supports popular social trends and trends, so it was simply necessary to bring a female character to the football field. A woman appeared on the cover of FIFA 23. The heroine of the cover was Sam Kerr. What was the main motive for such a decision? All this happened because of the sensational final of the women’s European Championship. More than 8 thousand spectators came to the match between England and Germany at Wembley. This has never happened in women’s and men’s Euros.

And for the first time in the history of the game, you will be able to find club tournaments from women’s football. Namely the leagues of England and France. By the way, that’s why the heroine of the cover was chosen exactly like this. The game will be supplemented and updated in terms of women’s club leagues.

The relationship between devices

Now you can easily play with friends on different devices. Full support of the cross–platform system is a real dream of all FIFA fans. Now, thanks to the possibility of mutual compatibility, you players can play from PCs and consoles. Much more convenient and practical than before. Play with friends, exchange useful things, buy fifa coins – have fun!

Training center

In the latest version of the game you will find

an updated training center. The motive for this decision lies in attracting new players and creating comfortable conditions for adaptation in the game. Thanks to the training center, players will be able to learn some chips and techniques much faster and better. New tasks and tips will appear in the training center.

New Career mode

The career mode in FIFA 23 is also being updated. Now players can play for real coaches! Before that, there was no such chip. A new menu has been created and the transfer system is being improved. A transfer analyst can evaluate contracts and finances. You will find many new additions in the career. And the simulation of matches can be combined with watching moments.

Female characters again

Returning to the topic of introducing female characters into the game, new players in FIFA 23 appear as part of teams. Now you can find female referees! In order to use the new option, you need to enable it in the settings for the match.

Graphics

The graphics of the match, as usual in the new version of the game, will become even more vivid and real. It seems very soon the game will be difficult to distinguish from real life. In the new farm of the game you will notice traces and celebrations of football players from falls on the lawn. New animations of fans will be shown before the match and during goals. Standard positions, outs, entering the ball with a goal kick – all this can be viewed from other cameras. The players have unique movements drawn specifically for this.

It is also important to know that FIFA 23 players will be able to participate freely in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 tournaments. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar takes place in November-December 2022. The Women’s World Cup will be held in the summer of 2023.

New goal celebrations and characters

Another important moment in the new FIFA is the new goal celebrations. In its tradition, FIFA continues to add unique real celebrations of goals by football players. Pay attention to the celebrations now, you will surely notice something new and creative for yourself! And get ready to meet new characters of the game! Now there will be even more famous players in the game. Be careful, maybe your favorite one is already on the lists!

As you can see, the latest update of the game really did not disappoint and is not at all worse than previous games. Therefore, if you were thinking of buying the game or not, the answer is obvious. Thanks to FIFA 23, your evenings will become more fun, and spending time with friends will be more fun without compromising comfort, because now FIFA is available on any device. We wish you great victories, pleasant games and worthy rivals!