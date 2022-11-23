The Best Places to Visit in Oregon if You Want to Avoid Winter Crowds

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to offer tourists, but if you’re looking to avoid winter crowds, you might want to consider spending your time elsewhere. Coastal towns like Newport and Florence are always busy in the summertime, but they can be downright deserted in the winter. The same is true for popular mountain towns like Sisters and Bend.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds and still enjoy some of Oregon’s natural beauty, you might want to consider spending your time in the eastern part of the state. The John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is a great option, as is the Owyhee River Canyon. There are also plenty of small towns and charming villages that make for a relaxing getaway.

Photo by Katie Musial on Unsplash

Read this article till the end to know more about this beautiful state.

The Best Time to Visit Oregon

If you’re looking to avoid the winter crowds, the best time to visit Oregon is spring or fall. That’s when the weather is mild, and most of the locals are out and about, enjoying the scenery.

If you’re looking for someplace to ski or snowboard[DL1] , January and February are the busiest months. But if you don’t mind cold weather, those are also great months to see the snow-capped mountains and explore the forests.

Whatever time of year you choose to visit, Oregon is an amazing state with plenty to see and do. Just be prepared for some rain!

Places to Visit in Oregon to Avoid Crowds

If you are looking to travel in Oregon during the winter but want to avoid the crowds, these are the places you need to visit.

Crater Lake

The first stop is Crater Lake. It is one of the most beautiful places in the state, and since it’s a little off the beaten path, you’ll have no problem avoiding the crowds. In the winter, Crater Lake receives more than 100 inches of snow every month, with certain regions experiencing an average snow depth of about 10 feet in February. Even at noon, the temperature had hardly risen above freezing. You are rewarded with privacy and fantastic chances for winter activities, nevertheless.

Oregon Coast

Next up is the Oregon Coast. This is a great place to visit in the winter because all of the seaside towns are quiet and calm. You can explore all of the little art galleries and shops, and not worry about being elbow-to-elbow with other tourists. If you want to set up a tent, go glamping, or hook up your RV, the Oregon Coast is a genuinely lovely location.

Mount Hood

Finally, make your way to Mount Hood. It is one of Oregon’s most popular destinations, and for a good reason—the views are stunning. But if you go during the winter, you’ll have no trouble finding a spot to yourself on the slopes. For people who are RVing, or vehicle camping, Hood River and Mount Hood may be one of the most convenient options.

What Are the Best Things to Do in Oregon in Winter?

If you’re looking to escape the cold and crowds of winter, you must consider traveling to Oregon. The Beaver State is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and there’s plenty to do no matter what time of year you visit.

If you are thinking of going for winter RV camping in Oregon, there are a few great places to camp in winter. One option is Fort Stevens State Park, which offers stunning views of the Pacific Coast.

Or, if you are interested in skiing or snowboarding, Mount Hood is a great place to go. Tourists who wish to go hiking, fishing, or boating may do so in these lovely surroundings. The resort towns of Hood River and Government Camp are both great places to stay, and there are plenty of activities to keep you busy.

Final Words

There are plenty of great places to visit in Oregon that are off the beaten path and will help you avoid winter crowds. If you want to explore Oregon’s natural beauty, these are the places to go.

Oregon is a large state with plenty of great attractions, so there is something for everyone. If you are looking for a winter getaway that will let you avoid the crowds, head to Oregon, and explore some of its lesser-known corners!

Thank you for reading!

[DL1]