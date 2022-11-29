4 Top Tips for Vacationing in Sicily

Sicily is a large island off the coast of Southern Italy that shares a lot of culture, cuisine, and linguistic similarities with that more populous, well-trodden country. But Sicily couldn’t be more of its own, a kind of undiscovered jewel floating in the Mediterranean, waiting to be enjoyed.

In order to maximize your experience of Sicily, you should know what you’re getting into. Here are five ways to get the most out of this stunning island oasis.

Bring a Portable Solar Generator

Life for many in Sicily is still as rustic as it was in 1922, even in 1822. When you live in an area where the sun shines at least 5 hours a day, even in the coldest, bitterest months, it’s easier to live off the land. Many Sicilians grow their own food, including raising cattle and sheep, and make their own clothes.

It’s not hard to find five-star lodgings in bigger cities like Palermo and Siracusa, but if you’re in smaller villages like Ragusa or Taormina, you may want to consider bringing a portable solar generator. Sicily is a great place to camp, with so many natural vistas to set up for the night. You’ll want the ability to cook your food and charge your electronics while enjoying the coastal view.

Try All the Street Food

Sicily is known for its incredible street food. The most delicious of these is arancina, which are big, beautiful balls of fried rice filled with cheese and sometimes ground meat and sauce. Sicily’s worst street arancina is still probably better than you’ll find anywhere else in the world.

There is also panino can le panelle, or a panelle sandwich. Panelle is crisp fried chickpea fritters laid into sesame seed buns. The chickpeas are fried to perfection in light oil that cuts down on the bloat factor. Drizzle them in delicious lemon and red sauce for a perfect street meal.

Bring Comfortable Walking Shoes

Sicily is a walking country. There are beautiful vistas around every corner to check out, from the Valley of the Temples at Agrigento to the iconic Western coast. You could spend entire days walking through the brick-roofed villages that were originally constructed hundreds of years ago.

Visit Historical Sites

You won’t find many places better suited to history nerds than Sicily. The island was actually considered a part of the greater spread of Greek islands for hundreds of years and thus is full of the same magnificent ruins as you see in Athens. The Duomo of Syracusewas built in 480 BC by the tyrant Gelone to celebrate victory in war. It rivals even the Vatican in opulence and historical significance and is just one of the hundreds of historical sites to see.

Travel, Sicilian Style

Sicilians are some of the most friendly and warm people you’ll find. Don’t hesitate to stop and ask for help or even just for recommendations while travelling through the Sicilian countryside. And don’t be afraid to go off the beaten path! The people of Sicily will happily help guide you back to civilization in case you get lost – after all, they help invent it.