Independent living project cooks up festive feast in Dundee

Peoplehood event spreads festive cheer with Charleston members

A PIONEERING concept to transform future homes and communities in Charleston is bringing together its members for a festive feast and to reflect on the year’s milestones.

Blackwood is hosting around 80 Peoplehood members at a festive feast at Charleston Community Centre with a selection of activities, entertainment and food including soup, sandwiches, sweet treats and hot chocolate.

The feast will see members come together to celebrate the progress so far in shaping the vision of the £12.5 million project which will develop a model for independent living in Dundee – including the build of 66 specialist homes.

Peoplehood is a co-design project focused on creating age-friendly homes, supported by cutting-edge technologies, making independent living achievable and sustainable as people grow older, with safe outdoor spaces to sustain physical activities.

Dawn Fisher, Design and Engagement Manager Blackwood, said: “Events like this help to bring our community together to connect – which is an extremely important element of the Peoplehood projects and co-design ambitions.

“The Christmas feast will be a fantastic opportunity to see members bond with each other while celebrating the project milestones to date and sharing insight on what is still to come down the line.

“It is essential we host events like these to make sure our members voices are heard as they directly shape initiatives. We have worked in each community according to what the people living there need and want through sharing their vision, insights, and skills.

“On top of the specific Peoplehood conversations, we’re looking forward to spreading festive cheer – and we even had one of our team members dressing up as Mrs Claus for the occasion!”

The Peoplehood Project is set to develop a model for independent living in three distinct Scottish neighbourhoods – Dundee, Glasgow and Moray – and aims to find ways for people to live healthier and happier for longer.

Some of the initiatives being rolled out include free tablets and Wi-Fi for members to help them get digitally connected, while also delivering e-bikes, electric cars, and a host of equipment.

Detailed research was carried out to identify the three areas in Scotland and Charleston was identified as being one of the best suited to explore the development of an integrated community.

The nine partner organisations working with Blackwood on Peoplehood are: University of

Edinburgh; Canon Medical Research Europe; Carebuilder UK; CENSIS; Cisco International Ltd;

Enterprise Rent-a-Car UK; Lewis & Hickey Architects; Mydex CIC and The DataLab.

For more information, visit: https://www.blackwoodgroup.org.uk/peoplehood