Is Buying a Refurbished Computer a Viable Option

We’ve all been there. Followed a link to a high specification computer at a bargain price only to be knocked back by the revelation that is a refurbished machine. And then the alarm bells start to ring in our minds. What is wrong with it? Was it dropped from a great height. Has someone tampered with it? Has it been returned as faulty? Is it redundant equipment? If it wasn’t good enough for someone else, will it be good enough for me? Can it possibly cope with modern demands, and can it possibly be reliable?

These are all valid questions. But they are the same sort of questions we might ask about a new machine. Will it satisfy my demands? The real issue is what exactly is a refurbished product? Does the word refurbished automatically imply poor quality and reliability.

To answer that question, I’d like to ask you to consider Buckingham Palace. Officially designated as the London residence and administrative headquarters of the monarch of the United Kingdom. Situated in the heart of the Capital within the Borough of Westminster, it attracts 100,00s of visitors every year. It is currently undergoing a programme of refurbishments expected to cost £369 million.

Would it be fair to assume that when it is finished in 2027 that it will be in some measure less luxurious than it was before? Or that maybe it will be in some way less efficient and less reliable than the house before its refurbishment? Absolutely not! It will be enhanced and improved to help it accommodate and fulfil its purpose as a palace fit for a king and the administrative hub of the royal domain.

So, it is with a refurbished computer or laptop. A hardworking but tired machine, cleansed, revigorated and renewed by minds no less capable than its original creators, often with upgraded and more modern components to produce a machine no less viable or capable than it was and often enhanced beyond its former specifications.

Individual components and the finished computer are thoroughly tested electronically prior to sale. Where the goods are described as “certified’ we can assume that the work has been carried out by the original manufacturer, using only their own branded or recommended components. As such they are able to provide warrantees no less trustworthy than those they provide with new equipment.

In these financially challenging times, many individuals and business are having to reign in their expenses while trying to stay ahead of the curve in terms of technology. For the computer buyer seeking to replace or supplement his hardware stock, hoping to increase performance without breaking the bank, refurbished equipment is an increasingly viable option.

Alan Gilmour from EuroPC said: “With budgets tighter than ever, coupled with the desire to reduce our impact on the environment, the term refurbished should no longer be considered a worry, but instead an informed choice. Europc.co.uk have a great range of Certified refurbished laptops and desktop PCs and are committed to reducing the impact that computer equipment has on the environment.”

EuroPC is just one of a growing number of retailers offering refurbished equipment, with online giants like eBay and Amazon ensuring that potential buyers recognise the difference between a refurbished unit and a used second hand unit. The benefits of the whole refurbishment process go far beyond a substantial cost saving for the end user.

The benefit to the natural environment is becoming an increasingly important factor as well. By reducing demand on new resources by reutilising existing components, and by saving valuable material from landfill, can lead to substantial savings all the way down the manufacturing chain.

So it may well be the time for us all to reconsider our attitude to the concept of “refurbished” products. Such products can often be better value than new, without and compromise on quality or operation. You can take satisfaction that you are not only saving money but helping to save the planet as well.