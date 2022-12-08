Over the last few years, travel has been an almost impossible dream. The pandemic put the brakes on all kinds of travel, international and commercial, as many Brits faced weeks of only being able to travel within a few miles of their home. Of course, many families got creative, setting up fun activities from home that allowed them to have a break from the mundane normality of lockdown life. After being stuck in such close quarters for such a long time, many were eager to get travelling again, itchy feet pushing them to venture out of the country, the sunshine and beaches of faraway places beckoning them to visit. However, this freedom of international travel was short lived.

No sooner had lockdown restrictions eased than the war in Europe began. Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has had far reaching effects than many could never have anticipated. This, along with other factors such as the economic recovery from the pandemic, has pushed up inflation rates to an all time high. The current cost of living crisis is pushing many families to the brink, as they face difficult choices about which necessities to buy for the week, never mind whether to take a holiday or not. Sadly, inflation rates have replaced COVID-19 as the disruptor of travel. Taking a break from the stresses of life, travelling to visit family, using time off work to unwind and relax is becoming a luxury. After years of restrictions and a summer of airport chaos, in the wake of rising energy prices and the uncertainty of the future, there’s no wonder as to why many families are choosing to holiday at home. Hence the rise of the “staycation”.

Good News and Bad News

While the financial restrictions on holiday are bad news for countries abroad who rely on tourism, it is good news for tourism in the UK. After lockdown restrictions eased last year, UK bookings rose by a massive 300 per cent and the popularity continues to rise as costs cause many to holiday from home. Many holiday makers are finding many stunning unexpected gems not far from home as social media plays its part in showing the beauty spots that the country has to offer. Record heatwaves also played a part in encouraging people to holiday in the UK as the weather hardly differed from that enjoyed abroad. The rise of British celebrities taking holidays in the UK has encouraged even more to do the same, as Hugh Grant took a vacation in Frome and Tom Hardy had a break in Yorkshire,

The Beauty Within

As many families discover the gems that the country as to offer, it’s doing great things for businesses in the vacation industry within the UK. The truth is that the UK has more variety than people imagine, meaning that any kind of holiday can be taken within the country. From a surfing holiday on the beaches of Cornwall, to a secluded break in the highlands of Scotland, travellers can find their perfect destination often not too far from home. As the General Manager of Manor & Ashbury Resorts in Devon acknowledges, the UK has some of the most breath-taking spots, from stunning views on the moors to clear seas at sandy beaches. Destinations around the country offer different views, different cuisines, even different cultures, showing what a varied and diverse country we live in.

A Trend That’s Here to Stay

As costs continue to rise, many families are having to make changes to their expenditures to save money. Furthermore, as the beauty of the UK becomes more and more apparent, the trend of staycations is likely here to stay.