SHOCKING images show the tiny peep-hole a dangerous motorist made so they could drive around in their iced-up van.

The owner of the white Ford Transit, who has not been named, was stopped by police at Sainsbury’s petrol station in Harlow, Essex last night after failing to properly de-ice their windscreen.

The driver instead chose to de-ice a tiny circle of the windscreen in front of the driver side so they could still see ahead of them – but with barely any visibility to the left and right.

Pictured: The scene of the incident. (C) Essex Roads Policing

Essex Roads Police were also shocked by the state of the interior of the van which was cluttered in junk and rubbish.

Images from inside the vehicle show how little visibility the driver had as they drove around with a passenger seat completely covered in items.

The rest of the windscreen can be seen covered in thick ice – a result of the below-freezing temperatures sweeping across the UK.

The clutter looks as if it could tip over onto the handbrake area or into the driver footwell at any time, potentially causing an accident.

Pictured: The van with the icy windscreen. (C) Essex Roads Police

Essex Road Police tweeted the appalling discovery today, writing: “This driver was reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition in #Harlow last night after only bothering to de-ice a very small section of the window.

“There was also a great deal of loose clutter on the passenger seat which could have fallen onto the driver or controls.”

Social media users have slammed the driver.

One said: “Some people need a good slap. Who thinks it’s OK to drive around with a small section of their windscreen clear?”

Another wrote: “Bloody stupid. Simples.”

Pictured: The messy interior of the van. (C) Essex Roads Policing

A third commented: “Windscreen would never have defrosted.

“Look at all the crap in front of the air ducts under the windscreen.

“And why all the crap on the passenger seat? Another dumbass #dumbass.”

While another person added: “Lazy selfish twot.”

The Highway Code states that a car must be fully cleared of snow and ice on the windscreen in order to ensure safe driving.

Failure to do so could result in a fine of £60 and three penalty points.