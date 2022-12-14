Erectile Dysfunction and Penile Prosthesis Surgery

Penile prosthesis surgery is a primary treatment method for people looking for a permanent solution to their erection problem. This application, also known as Penile Prosthesis, offers a permanent solution. With the prostheses placed in the body, hardening is achieved. It is a recommended method for people who have erectile dysfunction problems and do not respond to drug therapy, penile injection, ESWT therapy, and vacuum device treatments. There are different prostheses, and the type of prosthesis is decided according to the patient’s expectations and health status. After treatment planning, prostheses are placed in the body with surgery.

What is Erectile Dysfunction?

Thanks to the developments in penile implant technology in the last 50 years, it is seen that penile implants are more comfortable and provide the closest appearance to the natural appearance. 1 Erectile dysfunction is one of the most common sexual dysfunctions in society. Situations, where the erection required for sexual intercourse is not possible may indicate an erectile dysfunction problem. However, if the erection problem persists for a long time and recurs, it is essential to consult a specialist doctor and learn about treatment options without wasting time. Various factors can cause erectile dysfunction in men. Most of the time, identifying the cause of the problem helps determine the proper treatment protocol. In the treatment of erectile dysfunction, it is possible to reach a permanent solution with the implant placed in the penis when no positive results can be obtained from the step treatments.

What are the Causes of Non-Erectile Dysfunction in Men?

Erectile dysfunction in men; may occur under the influence of various factors such as hormonal problems, chronic disorders, and lifestyle habits. First of all, the medical histories of patients who apply to health institutions with erectile dysfunction are taken by specialist doctors. Then the necessary examinations are made. Determining the factor causing the problem in the treatment of erectile dysfunction positively affects the success of the treatment. So what are the causes of erectile dysfunction in men? The leading causes of erectile dysfunction can be listed as follows:

– Advanced age is one of the leading causes of erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is joint, especially in men over the age of 50.

– Chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases can cause erection problems by slowing down the blood flow to the penis, that is, by causing less blood to go to the penis.

– Harmful habits such as smoking and alcohol can cause erectile dysfunction.

– Obesity is one of the factors that cause erectile dysfunction.

– As a result of some operations, traumas, and health problems such as diabetes, the nerves in the penis may be damaged, thus causing erectile dysfunction.

– Previous cancer treatment and exposure to radiation during treatment may cause erectile dysfunction.

– In addition to these, some psychological problems such as depression and anxiety can cause erection problems in men.

What is the Purpose of Penile Prosthesis?

Depending on various reasons, people may not be able to get an erection, or the erection period may be minimal. Both function problems are called penile dysfunction. “What causes sexual aversion in men?” One of the most basic answers to the question is these dysfunctions. Penile prostheses are medical devices easily inserted into the body to treat erectile dysfunction problems.

There are different types of prostheses, including single, double, or triple parts. One-piece (malleable) Penile prostheses are prosthesis types that stand out with their muscular bodies. They are known for being pliable during sexual activity. The fact that their bodies are bendable allows them to be easily implanted into the body during surgery. The fact that they are applied without the need for a large incision increases their preference. However, it should be known that one-piece implants cause the penis to be semi-rigid at any time. Double and three-piece prostheses work with a working principle based on a hydraulic system. The three-piece inflatable penile prosthesis has a pumped system. With these pumps, inflated manually, the liquid in the prosthesis is transported from the reservoir to the cylinder. In this way, hardening is provided at the desired time. Thanks to the lowering button on the pump, the prosthesis can be lowered at any time.

To Whom Is Penile Prosthesis Applied?

Penile Prosthesis is applied to people with erectile dysfunction who do not respond to erectile dysfunction treatments, respectively. Because type 2 diabetes patients are more likely to have erectile dysfunction, prosthetic surgery is usually performed on diabetic patients. Prosthesis treatment is also frequently used in people with Peyronie’s disease (PD), which results in hardening and deformities in the penile tissue. Dysfunctions can also be prevented in people with prostate disease.

Prostheses are applied to the joint. It is also a treatment method applied to individuals who do not have infertility problems but cannot have children due to erectile dysfunction.

What is Penile Prosthesis? What are the types?

After the diagnosis of erectile dysfunction in men, first-line treatments are preferred. If the patient does not have a health problem, such as heart disease, that may prevent drug use; treatment is started with drug therapy first. When successful results cannot be obtained from drug therapy, treatment methods such as injection therapy, vacuum erection device therapy, and shock wave therapy are applied. In some cases, drugs or other step-by-step treatments that are known as the best cure for erectile dysfunction may all fail. In this case, penile implants permanently solve the erection problem. Penile implants are devices that are surgically placed in the penis.

Today, there are different types of prostheses. One type of prosthesis is a one-piece (malleable) penile implant. One-piece implants are implants with a bendable rod. The patient can quickly turn his penis into an upright position with these implants. Another type of implant is the three-piece inflatable implant. Three-piece penile implants; consist of a cylinder, a pump, and a liquid reservoir. The patient quickly inflates the prosthesis with the help of a pump, the fluid returns to the reservoir after intercourse, and the penis regains its natural appearance. Among the three-piece prostheses, there are prosthesis types with up to 25% stretching feature.

What Should You Know About Penile Implant Surgery?

It is essential for people with erectile dysfunction to consult a urologist. Following the clinical evaluations, the person’s suitability for penile prosthesis surgery is evaluated. After the evaluation, the type of prosthesis is determined by planning the operation. “What should be done to harden it?” Prostheses are one of the practical answers to the question and are placed in the body under general anesthesia. With an average of half an hour or an hour of surgical intervention, a small incision is made on the penis or between the penis and testis, and the erectile chambers are accessed. By implanting the prosthesis in this area, it is ensured that the erectile chambers can be controlled. The cylinders are behind the reservoir wall, and the pump part is between the testicles. After the implant procedures, sutures are placed on the incision areas. While some physicians place a resistor on the penis at the end of the surgery, some physicians keep the prosthesis rigid for a day. After the operation, attention should be paid to regional hygiene, and penile prostheses should not be used for a certain period. After the surgery, you should not have sexual intercourse for the period recommended by your doctor.

With penile prosthesis applications, you can bring a permanent solution to your erection problem. During the preliminary interview with our urologist, you can evaluate your problems with a professional approach and eliminate the erection problem that affects your daily life. Most Penile Prosthesis surgeries are covered by insurance. For more detailed information about treatment methods, contact them via the Information Request Form on rigicon.com.