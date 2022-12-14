“Partner for Business” – DM Hall and ASSC renew association

SCOTTISH independent firm of chartered surveyors DM Hall has renewed its formal link with the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC).

The firm has now also been accredited as one of its “partners for business”.

As such, the 125-year-old Scotland-wide firm will continue to act as ASSC’s property services and advice provider alongside other ASSC partners for business including solicitors Gilson Gray and other leading companies.

Founded in 1978, the ASSC is the leading source of knowledge on short-term letting and holiday homes in Scotland. The ASSC is also the only trade body representing the interests of the traditional self-catering sector.

Its 1700 members, operating over 7,000 self-catering properties throughout Scotland, from city centre apartments and rural cottages to lodges, chalets, and castles, contributes £867 million each year to the Scottish economy.

John McHugh, managing partner at DM Hall, said: “For the last three years ASSC members have been able to call upon DM Hall’s expert insight and knowledge across a wide range of property issues.

“As a result, ASSC has directly recommended DM Hall as a trusted provider to its members, and those considering membership, for promoted property services and advice.

“Over the recent past we have presented to around 9000 ASSC members and non-members where we have provided guidance and advice on property issues including updates on the new legal rules relating to Energy Property Certificates (EPCs) and we are very pleased to continue our relationship with the organisation.”

Fiona Campbell, Chief Executive of ASSC, said:“Our members value DM Hall’s presence throughout Scotland and have derived very helpful advice and guidance from its property professionals.

“As our established “partner for business” in property services we expect to enhance significantly our offering to ASSC members, both here in Scotland and further afield at what is a challenging time for our sector.”

DM Hall was established in 1897 and now employs over 240 people across 24 offices across Scotland.