Final stop for UK-wide railway giveaway approaches

Thousands enter railway experience prize in bid for early Christmas present

TWO SCOTTISH brands have received tens of thousands of entries for its UK-wide railway giveaway as the deadline nears.

Mackie’s of Scotland and Caledonian Sleeper have teamed up to grant one lucky winner and their plus one an unforgettable railway experience aboard the sleeper service and a year’s supply of chocolate.

More than 25,000 entries have been recorded for the giveaway which comes to an end on the 23rd December [FRIDAY].

Prize winners will receive a welcome bottle of champagne upon arrival and enjoy a return trip between any Caledonian Sleeper destinations of their choice inside one of the train’s Double or Club rooms.

Stuart Common, Sales and Marketing Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “The competition interest has been phenomenal and we have been inundated with entries.

“As we near the final few days to enter, we encourage everyone to get involved and look forward to giving one lucky person an early Christmas.”

The prize will also include a Mackie’s goody bag which includes a Gillian Kyle apron, and an exclusive Mackie’s ice cream scoop, tea towel and tote bag, as well as 52 x 120 g Mackie’s chocolate bars to sweeten the deal.

The Aberdeenshire firm partnered with Caledonian Sleeper earlier this year to provide complimentary bars of Mackie’s chocolate to all passengers in Caledonian Double and Club Rooms.

To be in with a chance of winning, participants must submit their entry on Mackie’s website, and posting a photograph with a bar of Mackie’s chocolate will grant an additional five entries.

To find out more about Mackie’s, please visit: www.mackies.co.uk

To find out more about Caledonian Sleeper, please visit: www.sleeper.scot