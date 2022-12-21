New-build home ‘the one’ for first-time buyers

Couple discovers the benefits of buying new with energy-efficient home

A young couple was won over by their dream new-build property after a long search for an old tenement home.

Husband and wife, Calum and Alice Brown, who are expecting the arrival of their first baby imminently, recently purchased their first ever home at Dundas’ Gilbertfield Woods development after renting a one-bed flat together for six and a half years.

The pair, who had been searching for the perfect tenement for several years, were drawn to the spacious three-bed semi-detached Pentland house type at the Dundas development, and purchased the property a few months ago.

The home and its surrounding area were perfect for the couple, who after speaking to the Dundas sales team, were completely sold on the idea of a new-build.

Calum said: “At first, we held our reservations about new-build properties – we thought it would have been more cost-effective to purchase a tenement home and we preferred the style of older building types. The thought of purchasing a new-build seemed like a big step to take and it was a decision that we wanted to build up to.

“However, when we first saw the homes at the Gilbertfield Woods development, we instantly loved how they looked – they were nothing like your run-of-the-mill modern properties.

“After speaking with the sales team, they made us feel completely at ease. We were invited to view the show home and the quality, care and attention-to-detail was evident throughout. We were utterly sold.

“We hadn’t appreciated all of the benefits of buying new and we urge anyone who is looking to purchase a property to highly consider a modern property.

“The homes are really energy efficient and the integrated solar panels meant that we wouldn’t have to fork out on extortionate heating bills – the show home felt warm, robust, homely and really high quality.

With a number of amenities nearby, including supermarkets, schools, a dentist, local pubs, Cambuslang Public Park and even an ice cream shop, the Gilbertfield Woods community is ideally located for growing families.

Calum said: “We love the area. Our Pentland property really is our dream house in the country, while still being a stone’s throw away from bustling city life. The development is just off the main road, yet is set in beautiful scenic surroundings, outlooking farms and fields, and it is close enough to my parent’s house in Blantyre.

“It’s a great, quiet, family area. All of the neighbours that we have met so far are lovely. We have similar interests and everyone seems very approachable.

“The Dundas staff also ensured our purchasing journey was painless throughout. They weren’t pushy and they were completely focused on us and our needs. We were so excited when we received the keys and we adore our new home already.”

All homes in the Gilbertfield Woods development feature luxury fitted kitchens with high-spec appliances, generous in-built storage and turfed front gardens.

Calum continued: “The house itself is open plan, airy, spacious and as it is south-facing, it gets the morning sun. As a car lover, I am also chuffed that we have a garage – I can see it becoming my safe space!

“In our one-bed flat, we could never facilitate any guests, but now, we are planning to turn one of our bedrooms at the house into a guest room, which will be perfect for when Alice’s parents – who live in Portsmouth – come for a visit.

“With the arrival of our first baby imminent, the third and final bedroom will become the nursery – we can’t wait to welcome the first new-born to Gilbertfield Woods and are delighted that we will be raising them in our happy household.

“We are certainly home birds – we already feel settled and we are positive that we will be here for the long-run. I can see us retiring in this home.”

