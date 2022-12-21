Food firm help football team kick on with new sponsorship

Local youth team score partnership with global food manufacturer

AN INCLUSIVE and expanding youth football team has been boosted after securing club-wide sponsorship courtesy of a major locally-based ingredients manufacturer.

Budding footballers at Mearns Youth FC will now sport the Macphie Ltd logo when they play, with the Aberdeenshire firm providing the team with brand-new kits as part of its aim of encouraging more youngsters into sport.

With 125 players on the squad list, the mixed-gender youth club was founded in 2014 and has seven different teams ranging from under-5s to under-18s. Macphie will provide new kits for the club’s under-12 team.

Paul Ferguson, Chairman of Mearns Youth FC said: “Kids grow unbelievably fast and as a small amateur youth club, it becomes very costly to be constantly replacing their required kits. We’re very grateful to Macphie for supporting us in jumping those hurdles.

“As a club, we are constantly expanding and growing when it comes to players and coaches, so sponsorship like this really helps us manage that. It’s excellent to welcome a local business like Macphie on this journey with us so we can continue to attract more players to Mearns Youth FC and develop the skills of our current members.”

With community at its heart, Mearns Youth FC has strong values in inclusivity, ensuring all skills, levels and genders get equal playing time and a fair chance to improve their skills and be part of a small community.

The kit sponsorship from Macphie comes at a poignant time for the club as it launches its latest team for children born in 2018, continuing to expand its player base and engaging the younger generation with team sports.

Alastair Macphie, Chairman of Macphie, said: “With strong local roots, Mearns Youth FC are doing wonders for the surrounding community and are providing a brilliant platform for all young people to express themselves and have fun through sport.

“To become a small part in the growth of the local football team is a pleasure for us. We can’t wait to support Mearns Youth on the side lines and cheer them on throughout the season.”

Macphie is an internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer that was established in 1928 and now employs more than 250 people across its three sites.

The firm has grown from its roots as a wholesale bakery into an ingredients supplier with revenues of over £60m, supplying global food brands, household name businesses and the wholesale sector.

Its vision is to be the go-to partner for food brands around the world, turning ideas and creativity into practical solutions. That and its “simply clever” strapline reflects its passion in making life easier for chefs and bakers.

Sustainability has been a key element to the fourth-generation family firm. It was among Scotland’s first businesses to achieve B Corp status in 2015, having successfully evidenced an unwaveringly high standard of social and environmental performance.

To find out more about Mearns Youth FC, please visit: https://www.mearnsyouthfc.co.uk/

To find out more about Macphie, please visit: https://www.macphie.com/