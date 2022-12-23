SCOTTISH service users in Glasgow enjoyed a three-course lunch with entertainment at Celtic Park this week.

The event was part of Celtic FC Foundation’s 2022 Christmas Appeal activities, with funding very gratefully received through the SPFL Trust’s Festive Friends initiative.

Every attendee also received a gift bag full of useful items for the winter – including a heated blanket each.

The golden generation enjoyed a Christmas dinner at Celtic Park.

Additionally 200 older adults who use all of GGG’s services received festive mail through the Foundation’s Christmas Appeal, with each gifted with a £100 ASDA voucher, delivered to their homes to ensure no one missed out.

Chief Executive Officer, Richard Donald of GGG said: “We are hugely grateful to Celtic FC Foundation for all of their help and support this year.

“Coming out of a cold snap and right in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, these vouchers will make a real difference to older adults across the city.

“The feedback we’ve had from our older adults and staff who accompanied them to Celtic Park was that it was a fantastic day out.

“Our older adults have missed out on so much because of Covid over the past few years so it’s been brilliant to see them getting into the Christmas spirit!”

Celtic FC Foundation’s Chief Executive, Tony Hamilton, added: “Against a backdrop of a current cost of living crisis, a phenomenal total of £385,000 was raised by our supporters for this year’s Christmas Appeal.

“Despite their own financial challenges, they stepped up yet again, to help the most vulnerable in our communities.

“My heartfelt thanks go to every individual, every supporters’ club, every Club and Foundation partner, every private donor, every funder, every event sponsor, and all of our colleagues who have shared the magic of Christmas with so many children, families and individuals who were in desperate need of assistance and compassion.

“It was an honour to work with Glasgow’s Golden Generation to provide a gift to 200 older adults and welcome a host of guests to our Festive Friends lunch at Celtic Park. I hope they all have a very happy and peaceful Christmas.”

GGG runs three day centres throughout Glasgow with the Fred Paton Day Centre in the west, Mattie Carwood Day centre in the east and David Cargill Day Centre in the south.

Visit www.glasgowgg.org.uk or call 0141 221 9920 to find out more and to support the charity.