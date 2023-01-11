Property Mar Menor, Spain

Have you ever seen pink flamingos? You probably think that they live somewhere on exotic islands in the middle of the ocean? It turns out that you should come to Spain, visit the amazing blue lagoon of the Mar Menor, and it is there that you can see these fabulous creatures. The market of properties for sale in Mar Menor, which will definitely interest you and make you want to stay there for a long time, has a lot to offer.

Property Mar Menor Overview

You can get to see a wide variety of properties, including:

apartments – living spaces designed in accordance with modern housing requirements, accommodating a different number of bedrooms and bathrooms, often furnished. If you are used to living in an apartment and cannot afford anything bigger, then an apartment is exactly what you need. Property for sale Mar Menor has many attractive options for you;

chalets – small cottage-type buildings on the coast with all amenities. If solitude is the main thing for you, you like to observe the sunset in silence, then be sure – here you will get just that;

bungalows – one-story houses, often with a flat roof and a large veranda, designed for one family. Even though such a house can seem quite small from the outside, believe that inside it will meet all your requirements with its coziness and comfort;

cottage – a low-rise (usually two-story house) with an adjacent plot. For many who want to buy real estate, having a plot is the main condition. After all, sitting in the evening near a flower bed or playing with children on a playground with a swing is a real pleasure!

villa is a spacious single family home. Today, the villa is provided not only with a comfortable arrangement, with all the achievements of modern interior design, but also with a high degree of autonomy due to the use of autonomous sources of energy and water. The villas are located on fairly large plots of land, they can have a swimming pool and a tennis court;

townhouse – a residential block in a multi-story complex, which, as a rule, consists of 2-8 such blocks. A separate type of townhouse is a duplex – a building of two blocks. Experts say that townhouses are the future of housing construction. They do not have any frills, but are distinguished by spacious rooms and bathrooms at each level. Often, buyers have the opportunity to organize the interior space of a townhouse according to their own preferences. Properties for sale in the Mar Menor include a large number of townhouses in various locations around the lagoon;

penthouse – apartments on the upper floors of multi-story buildings, often on two levels. Penthouses belong to elite real estate, in planning and finishing you can observe the latest fashion trends in interior design, it is possible to have a swimming pool, terraces with a beautiful view of the city and the sea.

How to make the right choice

You have decided to move to Spain and have chosen the place where you want to live. Most people are attracted by the sea coast, because it is the sea and the mild climate that are the main arguments when moving. What other factors may affect your choice of location where the property will be located?

Such factors may be:

proximity to the sea coast;

central location, availability of shops and food outlets;

location near the park, garden, availability of land;

availability of parking;

availability of playgrounds;

availability of such amenities as a swimming pool, solarium, sauna;

autonomous sources of energy and water, security and safety.

Property prices in the Mar Menor range from €1200-2000 per square meter.

Real estate Mar Menor has a wide range of properties to suit your needs. Having made the right choice and acquiring what you want, you will be able to enjoy all modern amenities and admire pink flamingos for a long time!