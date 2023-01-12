Ahmad Elkhatib Combines Lifelong Passions in a New Venture Focused on Experiences  

Ahmad Elkhatib launches a creative collective known as Avant Garde Ventures.

Ahmad is a man of many talents, and those have merged in his latest experiment, Avant Garde Ventures. The founding of his new creative collective is an opportunity to combine the talents of extraordinary people across multiple fields and create breathtaking experiences marrying art, live performances, film screenings, educational experiences, and more.

For Elkhatib, the collective is a natural progression after years spent pursuing multiple avenues for personal and community enrichment.

Ahman Elkhatib background

Elkhatib was born in Jerusalem, Palestine but grew up in the larger Washington D.C. metropolitan area. In this city, he was exposed to a variety of physical, mental, and artistic pursuits and developed a keen interest and passion in Martial Arts from an early age. As his ability grew, he competed on two national circuits, the NASKA and NBL, and ranked as a top three competitor regularly. In 2001, he secured the Grand Champion title at the World Cup Martial Arts Finals.

His interest in martial arts created the opportunity to produce events and participate in community enrichment opportunities at the local level. From this experience, he launched the Medina Center in Falls Church, Virginia in 2012, and this experience set the groundwork for Avant Garden Ventures.

Building community

Through the Medina Center, wide-ranging events, including numerous exhibitions on art, physical fitness, and personal enrichment, were held. From art shows to performances film screenings and workshops, the center served as an incubator for the best of talents and maintained a secondary focus on promoting essential causes, such as community activism, environmental education, and sustainability.

The efforts at the center did not go unnoticed, and Ahmad El- Khatib was honored by a 2014 invitation to speak at Harvard University’s Institute for Social policy and Understanding on the topic of building community centers, spaces, and events that helped foster inclusion.

For Elkhatib, the venture was about inclusion, education, and spreading the type of positivity and caring he brings to his daily life. It is his hope that the new Avant Garde Ventures furthers this mission by not only creating dynamic experiences but also locating and nourishing the next generation of artistic talent and academic achievers as they all work toward the common client and community goals in the collective.

Ahmad Elkhatib is devoted to nourishing the next generation of talent and thought leadership and regularly funds scholarship opportunities for low-income families. He also supports local and global initiatives that provide aid and promotes those who can change the world for the better in the future. As Avant Garden Ventures works to provide next-level experiences for all, he will also continue to support these goals through his charitable endeavors.