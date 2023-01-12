Tim Lohmar Explains How the “Smart on Crime” Concept Transforms the Criminal Justice System 

Although being tough on crime can have mixed results, the justice system can’t adopt a lenient approach either. Because of this, there’s a need to achieve a delicate balance in the fight against crime. Tim Lohmar, a St. Charles County prosecuting attorney, believes the ‘smart on crime’ concept makes it easier to prevent and punish criminal activity the right way.

This concept provides a viable alternative to the tough and soft debate. It focuses on prosecuting serious crimes. That way, law-abiding citizens get protected from financial fraud, violent crimes, and other threats. Implementing the ‘smart on crime’ approach reduces pressure on overburdened prisons.

Lohmar noted that by adopting smart principles, authorities could dedicate the justice system’s resources to fewer, more serious cases. Reducing pressure on prison facilities mitigates costs for taxpayers and the impact of incarceration on families. Many inmates find themselves behind bars for committing non-violent drug offenses. A change in approach ensures that such offenders don’t face draconian sentences.

Alternatives to incarceration

Tim supports the development of viable alternatives to imprisonment for non-violent crimes. The Justice Department favours the introduction of diversion programs to handle specific crime categories, including non-violent drug offenses. Another approach is enhancing reentry into society. That way, authorities help offenders avoid re-victimization and the potential to break the law again.

The Justice Department urges law firms to support the government’s actions by appointing a prevention and reentry officer within their practices. Lohmar supports this idea because it improves crime prevention locally.

Another key principle associated with the ‘smart on crime’ approach is to assign adequate resources to help protect vulnerable citizens. These resources also play a big role in prevention efforts. Individual districts contribute to the cause by implementing targeted anti-violence measures.

Effective and equitable

The push for a smarter criminal justice system received support from many communities around the country. Although the collective approach is a step in the right direction, many government officials are wary of becoming too soft on crime. Tim Lohmar highlighted the need to strike a balance regarding public safety matters. Politicians can’t afford to get too soft on offenders.

For this reason, a smart approach proposes a solution that citizens can find more practical and effective. Smart policies are fair and effective. Best of all, the policies take a more comprehensive stance on various aspects of crime prevention, punishment, and rehabilitation.

Tim says that data-driven anti-crime policies yield better results. What’s more, they focus on finding alternatives to arrests and incarceration. He’s glad that the Justice Department is working tirelessly to avoid the one-size-fits-all approach. By adopting a comprehensive approach, the authorities involve sectors like education, public health, and other key stakeholders.

Vice-president Kamala Harris popularized the term ‘smart on crime’ in a book published in 2009. Authorities later adopted the smart principles by transforming prosecution practices.

Tim Lohmar background

Born and bred in St. Charles County, Tim has served in various legal roles since graduating from Mizzou. He has worked as a municipal judge and associate circuit judge. Unsurprisingly, he appeared in several top publications, including Newsweek magazine, The Washington Post, and the Wall Street Journal.