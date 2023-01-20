INTERNATIONAL construction and property business Edison Group has made the strategic decision of purchasing interior fit-out and property maintenance business GDC Design in a move that significantly complements the group’s service offering.

Glasgow-based GDC Design, which operates throughout Scotland and as far south as Birmingham, is projecting sales of £4 million in 2023 from its premium bespoke joinery, manufacturing, interior fit out, design and project management to local and government authorities such as: NHS, central government, charities, dentists and tier 1 hospitality, retail and construction clients.

An example of GDC Design work. (C) Blueprint Media

Graham Christie, GDC Design’s previous owner and Managing Director who retains a minority shareholding in the business, is remaining as a director and a key person in GDC Design until 2025 after which he will retire.

Edison founder and CEO Calum Melville confirmed that the acquisition has safeguarded current jobs and, although they not all are filled yet, 35 skilled and well-paid positions have now been created for the Glasgow economy.

Mr Melville said: “We are investing over £500,000 in GDC Design to build an infrastructure and platform to drive growth over the next few years with an expanded offering which includes construction, project management, architectural services, bespoke joinery, furniture manufacture, interior design, interior fit out, all trades, driveways, landscaping, property maintenance and refurbishment.

“We have been very impressed with the high quality of work undertaken by Graham and his team. GDC Design is an extremely good fit for Edison Group, our strategic, and growth aims over the next few years.”

The takeover is the latest in a number of acquisitions by Edison Group in the construction and property sector at a time of increasing volatility and uncertainty.

“We are looking at complementary businesses and are projecting sales of £20 million on a rolling 12 months by the end of 2023 driven by further strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

Mr Melville added: “The group has decades of experience in starting, buying, building and growing businesses, both organically and by acquisition, driving operational and financial excellence and significantly increasing value for all stakeholders so we feel we have the right ingredients to succeed in a challenging environment.”