Scots carbon calculator Agrecalc appoints first CEO

A SCOTS agricultural carbon calculator has appointed its first chief executive in a major step towards becoming a spin-out company.

Agrecalc, operated by SAC Consulting and part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), has now recruited Scott Davies.

Scott Davies has previously developed and grown successful technology-based businesses, including his most recent stint as CEO of cloud data display platform Never.no.

Scott has now spoken of his aim to lead Agrecalc into the next phase of development and growth.

Scott Davies is Agrecalc’s first ever CEO. (C) Mike Davies

He said: “I’m extremely proud and excited to be chosen as the new CEO of Agrecalc.

“To be part of this incredible team, as well as a business offering a world-leading product for carbon management, is a real privilege and I look forward to being part of the continuing success story.”

Following the spin out, planned for early spring, the company has said its focus will now be on seeking investment, while planning to be a central part of the solutions to greenhouse gas emissions related to global food production.

With the business evolution of Agrecalc, SRUC continues to play a role in the country’s journey towards net zero.

Andrew Lacey, SRUC Vice-Principal and Head of Commercial at SAC Consulting, said: “With the continued success and growth of Agrecalc, SRUC is showing how an enterprise university for the natural economy operates – by connecting agricultural science and research to the practical applications in the field, through knowledge and impact.

“With Scott, we have appointed a great private sector CEO with passion, energy and a fresh perspective, who will be maintaining the link between Agrecalc and SAC Consulting and SRUC in the future.

“This partnership is built into the operating model.”

Agrecalc will remain an independent resource efficiency calculator, based on the latest scientific evidence.

It is the only greenhouse gas (GHG) calculator that verifies every data set and takes a whole-system approach to on-farm GHG assessment.

As such it is backed by the Scottish Government in Preparing for Sustainable Farming – Track One of the National Testing Programme.